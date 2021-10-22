DIANA HACKNEY
Community service is an honor and I approached this election with volunteerism in my heart. As a volunteer, I am always willing to donate the three Ts — time, talent and treasure.
• As a retired almost empty nester, time is something I have an abundance of to give.
• I have worked as an elementary school teacher, vice provost and vice chancellor, board member, president and CEO of a state children’s nonprofit, and pro bono consultant and tutor. Talent garnered from those experiences and successes allows me to donate talent — and it will be given in abundance.
• My treasure is not as abundant as the other two Ts, but I have taken no campaign funds. If elected, I will donate the stipend back to education. When asked as a child what I wanted to be, I instantly said a school teacher. Literacy is a gift that was given to me. I was the first in my family to go to college. My family’s past does not correspond with the educational level I have, but my family always wanted me to pursue the opportunities given to me beyond their ways and means. Although teaching was so fulfilling and I thought I would never leave the classroom, I was constantly being told by the administration that I would impact more learning by being involved in policy and tutoring on the side.
So what is “Vote Hackney” about? It’s about:
• Putting someone at the table that has successes and experiences in all of the things that a School Board member job description says someone needs to serve on the board.
• Putting someone into action that will relentlessly try to solve problems, lead, listen, and make the school system the best of the best for our kids and our kids’ kids.
• Having someone that will work with everyone to come up with multiple solutions and how to put them into action.
• Having someone represent Stonewall District who has no political agenda, does not need to build her résumé, does not want to run for any other position in government and will wholeheartedly give everything they have to make the school system the best of the best to pay it forward.
• It’s voting for someone that has not been an architect of the past serving on the School Board. It’s not getting someone who has no experience in the educational field or is 100% backed by party politics.
Voting is a choice. This is the moment where the parents have the biggest effect on what will be taught in the classroom, how accountability will be enforced, what will be changes made for the future in our schools, and what kind of policies will be put in place to make our system one of the best of the best.
Vote Hackney is about having your vote honored and having someone on the School Board help reach the goal of education for all.
Diana Hackney is a resident of Frederick County and candidate for the Stonewall District seat on the Frederick County School Board.
