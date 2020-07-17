Since I retired last year I’ve been trying to sit back and relax and enjoy retirement. It has been difficult, however, as we have both national and local divisive events occurring. I would like to take this opportunity to address the recent Open Forum, “Governor needs to rework school reopening plan” from Delegate Dave LaRock (7/13/20). Mr. LaRock criticizes Governor Northam’s mandate guidance to schools for reopening. He states Dr. Northam’s “guidance” has caused confusion on how to comply with his mandates. He goes on to state, ”My Republican colleagues and I are prepared to introduce legislative changes in the upcoming Special Session.”
Personally, it's commentary like this that causes me distress, and I have two comments:
1) If our current federal government and their CDC would come up with a solid guidance plan that the states could individually adopt, we wouldn’t be in this confusing mess
2) If you and your colleagues have something constructive to contribute to reopen schools, stop criticizing the governor and publish your solutions for all of us to read.
All I see right now is 400 or so words that don’t accomplish anything except division. It is so easy to point out shortcomings in a plan, but what is your “workable plan" for those schoolchildren who are healthy and ready for a five-day, in-person school week? Are you prepared to test every schoolchild to confirm they are “healthy?” If yes, how often and how? If no, what then? What about protection for the teachers? Just what is your plan?
I look forward to reading you and your colleagues' proposed legislation changes in our paper soon.
Bill Meier is a resident of Stephenson.
