MIKAYLA BALIO
My parents asked me to sit down and explain what it meant to be a Judge. Here is what I can up with:
“No quit, Handley pride,” “always a Judge,” “the long maroon line,” and “you wouldn’t understand, it’s a Handley thing.”
I’ve heard these sayings since I was 5. Most students see these sayings hanging on signs in the hallway, scream them in the loud crowd, and use them as team chants to get pumped before a big game. Yes, I’ve done all of those, but I’ve also done more. To me, a daughter of a longtime John Handley High School coach, these sayings take over my lifestyle. I not only apply them into my athletics and academics at John Handley, but into my everyday life.
Growing up watching my dad coach the varsity boys’ soccer team started this fire inside me. My parents moved here in 2001 but quickly learned the ways of the “school on the hill.” My dad showed me what it meant to be a Handley Judge, what it meant to have that Handley Pride that was so widely discussed, what it meant to “bleed maroon and white,” and what it meant to be a part of the “long maroon Line.” I’ll never forget the day that I understood this.
In May of 2016, my Uncle John passed away unexpectedly. At the time, my dad was in the middle of playoffs for the boys’ varsity team. We drove to New York to be with family and as a consequence of this, my dad wasn’t able to coach a few games. Once we finally came home, we made it back for an away game at Sherando High School. I’ll never forget the excitement that came from the team, the parents, and the loud crowd when my dad walked back onto the field for the game. I didn’t know what it was at the time but I felt something inside that made me feel proud and I wanted to feel it over and over again. The Handley family was so supportive of my family through one of our toughest moments and we could never repay them.
From that day on, I wanted to make my Handley family proud. I wanted to show everyone what it meant to have Handley pride. Everyday, I wanted to be better, even if it was 1%.
Walking into school as a freshman, back in 2019, I set goals for myself. I wanted to be the first female soccer player from Handley to earn an offer to play Division I soccer. I knew the journey would be hard but I was ready to take it on full force.
Here I am four years later, with those same goals and Handley pride in mind. I am a Division 1 soccer player going to NJIT. I have earned 12 varsity letters at JHHS in soccer, indoor track, and outdoor track. I also was a captain of the girls track team for one year and the soccer team for two years. I won multiple NWD titles and qualified for the VHSL State Championships. I am a Mountain Vista Governor’s School graduate with a 4.21 GPA. Leaving the house at 6:45 a.m. for school has been tough but that also helped me graduate from LFCC with two degrees, an Associates of Arts and Science and an Associates of Science. I am also a four-year member of Student Government Association, this year acting as the SGA vice president.
Going into my final weeks as John Handley student has been exciting for me. I am so proud of everything that I have accomplished and know that it only will continue to go up from here. I have no doubt that the generations that follow will do this as well.
Every single Handley student takes pride in being a Judge. As I continue my life’s journey and continue in the Handley legacy of the “maroon line,” I will always have Handley pride in my heart and be proud to say that I am a Handley Judge.
Mikayla Balio is a member of John Handley High School’s Class of 2022.
