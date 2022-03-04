LARRY WALTERS
According to the Republican Party response by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to President Biden’s State of the Union address, the current stinging inflation is caused by Democrats’ reckless spending of trillions of dollars in social programs and handouts to wealthy Democrats. Really?
Biden and the Democrats have only been at the helm for a short year now, and the only significant money they have yet spent is that of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus bill which was needed to contain COVID and saving the economy from absolute disaster. There are few of us that did not benefit from this critical and necessary financial action.
I’d really have to be an absolute idiot to object to the CARES Act funds being spent if this is what’s causing the inflation. If you think inflation is bad for you now, ask yourself what it’d be like if the economy tanked in 2020 and you were without a job or livelihood, perhaps without a home or place to live, or seriously ill, or dead. Don’t know about you, but I’ll deal with the inflation some and perhaps curtail or economize my buying where possible.
I saw my 401K become a 201K years ago when the Republicans let the bankers go wild, I’m thankful to Biden and the Democrats for assuring it didn’t happen again. The Democrats can’t be faulted for the pandemic, unlike how the Republicans can be blamed for the banking debacle.
Also, the successfully passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on a bipartisan effort will create considerable spending, but none or almost none of this money has been spent yet. Besides, what idiot believes it’s not needed and long overdue with our bridges falling down, drinking water contaminated, and roads clogged and falling apart. But how could it possibly be fueling the fire of inflation if the money isn’t spent yet? There must be some factors other than those cited by the Republican response, don’t you think?
And yes, Biden has proposed spending considerably with his Build Back Better agenda. But like the infrastructure money, it isn’t out there to cause the inflation. Perhaps some of the reasons given by Biden as the cause aren’t just spin, but actually true. After all, probably nobody alive has had to deal with something as disruptive as this current pandemic and have experienced the consequential impact on our economy.
In critical times like these, we should resort to the good advice our elementary school teachers gave us long ago. It’s time to put on our “thinking caps.” Only idiots opine and vote without taking their good advice!
Larry Walters is a resident of Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.