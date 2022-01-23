Fast food will make you larger than you should be, even if you are not genetically predisposed. If you don’t eat right, you will get diabetes. Soda will do the same and cause the loss of your teeth. Illicit drugs will kill you. Smoking will cause cancer and eventually prevent you from breathing, not to mention heart disease and premature aging. Overindulgence in alcohol will get you too.
We know these things, or should, yet so many ignore what is best for them. It’s probably because doing these things makes us feel good. But, there is another reason. We are encouraged to participate in many things because these products make oodles of money for those that promote them.
None of what I’ve mentioned should be unknown to anyone. But things get promoted in ways that make them seem more attractive. My point, we should all indulge our common-sense more often to realize we are not being fed truths that are good for us.
Some conservatives say that liberals seem un-American. Liberals call conservatives racists, homophobic, and misogynistic Neanderthals. We should all know that this attempted branding should, based on our inherent common sense, be ignored. But is it? Unfortunately, no, it isn’t.
Why does our country continue to ignore lessons from the past and laws already written? New victimhood classes have been created as actual events are twisted to suit the messenger’s agenda. Real motives and real intent are washed away with rhetoric and fabrications. Why are so many people so angry? Is it because of what they are being fed?
Because of political agendas and media bias, our country has become polarized in dangerous ways. Billionaires pour money into the election of district attorneys who ignore common-sense criminal laws, giving the real victims additional pain. I don’t believe our country is systemically racist, and if it is, I’m not sure where those people live. I can’t change that I am white, nor can any person deny the color of their skin. But does that define who you are? It shouldn’t. We all need to be better at understanding that all people are God’s children.
America is being taken in a precarious direction right now, but I don’t believe that the majority of American’s agree with it. The November elections will tell that story. But in the meantime, we need to grant people around us the civility they deserve; we need to listen more and talk less. We need to get back to the goal of educating our children in the ways that will help them be productive Americans by eliminating racial and gender-charged issues and again promoting reading, writing, and arithmetic. All history is essential because, good or bad, it is what brought us to where we are.
One thing is certain; we will not have people going into law enforcement or teaching (a concept that should be scary to all) unless we stand up for them. We are not in a perfect place now, and may never be while on this earth, but it is within us to change and make things better together.
Eric Redmon is a resident of Frederick County.
