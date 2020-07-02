Q: Why rename local schools, streets, buildings, or remove monuments? Doesn’t this “erase” history?
A: There is a lot to unpack here. The concern that history is actively being erased is especially interesting considering the history we know to be true is one-sided. The history we were taught did not include the successful reconstruction after the Civil War. The history we were taught did not include the Black Wall Street massacre in Tulsa Oklahoma. Large amounts of American history to include the experiences of Black Americans, Native Americans, and people of color were (and still currently are) intentionally excluded from textbooks and curriculum taught in public and private schools throughout all 50 states. We must ask ourselves why this occurred in the first place and why it is still happening.
It is also extremely important to note that there were two spikes in the construction of Confederate monuments. The first between the end of the 1800s and 1921. The second spike was between 1947 and 1968. It’s important to note that reconstruction post Civil War was successful. There were over 2,000 Black elected officials. Black- owned businesses were taking root and flourishing. By 1876 there were 125,000 registered Black voters in Louisiana. In 1878 that number dropped to 5,000.
In 1921, the Black Wall Street in Tulsa was one of the most prosperous communities in the U.S. It was burned to the ground by white supremacists. Over 300 Black Americans died.
Theodore G. Bilbo was a Mississippi senator from 1934-1947. He actively led a charge to suppress Black registration and voting. “You and I know what’s the best thing to keep the [racial slur] from voting. You do it the night before the election.”
In 1948, South Carolina politician Strom Thurmond ran for president as a “Dixiecrat” (States Rights Democratic Party). The [Confederate] flag is reborn as an emblem of this party. “We stand for the segregation of the races.”
In 1951, Roy Harris of the Augusta [Georgia] Courier said, “The Confederate flag is coming to mean something to everybody now. It means the Southern cause. It means the heart throbs of the people of the South. It is becoming the symbol of the white race and the cost of the white people. The Confederate flag means segregation.”
And then there is this: Historian James Grossman said Confederate names should be changed and statues of Confederate generals moved to museums, but the same should not extend to those just because they owned slaves. “A statue of Jefferson is a monument to the principles of the Declaration of Independence, although Jefferson was a flawed hero. A monument to Stonewall Jackson or Robert E. Lee is a monument to the cause of the Confederacy,” said Grossman, executive director of the American Historical Association.
“What matters is what are you commemorating. When you put up a statue, you’re saying these are the values of our community,” he said.
Are these the values of our community?
Julia Young resides in Stephens City and is a candidate for Town Council.
