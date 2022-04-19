Like many, I have been highly disappointed in the rhetoric surrounding the topic of the school budget. Several supervisors have tried to persuade us that our school system is lacking in transparency. I would like to share information that I received as a response to a FOIA request that leads me to a different conclusion:
• On 11/5/2021 the School Board held its annual training session during which a variety of information was shared to help the board in developing its Strategic Plan priorities and budget priorities. Supervisors and the county administrator were invited to attend and observe. They were also provided with copies of the materials provided to School Board members during the training. The “materials” refer to a 141-page document that provides key information on strategic priorities and provides an understanding of the underlying fiscal needs of Frederick County Public Schools. Since the supervisors were invited to attend to observe, names of supervisors in attendance are not captured in official meeting minutes. Therefore, no official record exists to identify who accepted the invitation.
• On 2/1/22, FCPS Superintendent David Sovine presented his budget to the School Board. Members of the Board of Supervisors and the county administrator were invited to attend the School Board meeting on that date to hear the superintendent’s budget presentation. Like the 2/21/22 meeting, no official record exists to identify who accepted the invitation.
• Posted on the FCPS website, and available for review by anyone with an interest, are the materials from all School Board Finance Committee meetings. Included in the materials posted from the 2/3/22 Finance Committee meeting are approximately 10 pages of detail supporting the overall operating budget; detail that should be sufficient for review and analysis from which meaningful and insightful dialog can be driven. The materials posted from the 3/10/22 meeting contain the same pages of detail.
This process allows for meaningful dialog and collaboration. Rather than using the information available to assist with such dialog and collaboration, we get broad political statements from the BOS about the school system’s failure to address their requests.
From my own research, I am convinced the school system is transparent in what it provides the supervisors. Not only transparent, but also in compliance with the legal requirements the state of Virginia demands. In addition, FCPS has been awarded the Meritorious Budget Award for excellence in the preparation and issuance of its budget consistently since 2013. In the professional world, you don’t win awards or recognition for doing a poor job. Receiving this recognition for nine years certainly says something about the quality of the process and its outputs.
As a community we must demand our elected leaders work together to advance the needs of the community. The adversarial environment several of the supervisors have created with their rhetoric and the increased politicization of public education should not be tolerated. Rest assured, even if we don’t reside in your district, come election time, we will remember your names.
John Sherman is a resident of Frederick County.
