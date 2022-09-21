There is an attractive house located on U.S. Highway 11, somewhere between Stephens City and Middletown. The property name sign in the front yard reads, “Content.” Perhaps the homeowner received their inspiration from simply living and working in the lower Shenandoah Valley.
Based on my four years residing in Frederick County, I do not find it difficult to imagine being content. The people living here are mostly down-to-earth, resourceful, friendly to outsiders and possess a reverence for church, nature, and our prolific history. The county is situated in an enchanting valley composed of generally kind, generous, loyal, independent, and noble people who are incredibly resilient and share an intense amount of community spirit.
The business community is diverse with expanding large-scale and home-grown businesses. A vibrant economy (unemployment rate is 2.4%) allows for continued development of well-established parks and trails, and historical sites. Shenandoah University's nationally recognized programs provide outstanding educational opportunities. Old Town Winchester promotes a strong tourist industry (restaurants, theater, history and architecture, walking tours). One cannot fail to mention the legendary 10-day Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival that takes place each April/May in Winchester.
The Winchester Frederick Historical Society, Preservation Historic Winchester, Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum, Stone House Foundation, Mount Hebron Cemetery and Museum of the Shenandoah Valley preserve, and enrich community cultural life and heritage. Historic churches abound with at least 13 congregations founded before 1800, including Hopewell Friends (1734) in Clear Brook, Opequon Presbyterian (1736) in Kernstown and Christ Episcopal Church (1738) in Winchester.
The historic Handley Regional Library includes the Stewart Bell Jr. Archives, where researchers can find an extensive collection of materials about people, places and events of the lower Shenandoah Valley. The beautiful Mary Jane and James L. Bowman Library has a wonderful children’s section and a crushed stone recreational trail around Lakeside Lake with benches for enjoying outdoor reading.
The Winchester Medical Center is an award-winning 495-bed regional referral facility, the largest of the six hospitals that comprise the not-for-profit Valley Health System. Medical offices are located on the hospital’s main campus, or within a sensible driving distance from any point in the county.
The county has a mix of typical agriculture, orchard land and low, wooded foothills tangled in Virginia creeper and prickly greenbrier. Visually the Shenandoah Valley seasonal rhythms are stunning year-round. Spring and summer are lush with hints of natural greens, autumn brings another patchwork of color, and winter’s cooler temperatures and bare trees improve visibility, making the valley below and mountains beyond even more spectacular.
The mountains produce an especially temperate climate for the region. Summers are warm with periodic rainy spells and thunderstorms. Winters can be cold, but effects of northwesterly icy blasts are moderated by the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains to the East and the Allegheny Mountains to the West. Spring and especially fall are extremely pleasant and considered by locals to be the best times of the year.
We are no longer a hidden gem situated west of the Blue Ridge.
Mark Gunderman is a resident of Stephens City.
