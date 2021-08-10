If you were in Handley Library recently, you may have seen a table display of books that beckoned readers to take “a closer look at Winchester and the state of Virginia.”
Up front was a 1954 work with the innocuous title, “Houses Virginians Have Loved,” by Agnes Rothery. It’s a 292-page tour of historic homes across the state, including several in the Shenandoah Valley.
It’s also a lament for a bygone time of “obsolete luxury,” also known as slavery, when Southern women could reach for a “small, finely made bell pull” and have “smiling servitors come running — or even ambling — at our slightest signal to attend to our slightest request.”
Looking over the antediluvian content of this book, I wondered how many grade schoolers have come across it while researching a paper about local history.
They will have read about trips that wealthy women made to New Orleans, where a “diversion” was to “shop around for a pleasing purchase” at a slave auction.
To operate plantations required “hordes” of slaves, “some of whom labored and some of whom loafed.” At Monticello, Thomas Jefferson’s home, an “army of blacks” performed all manner of tasks but lived in basement quarters so the “house and grounds should not be continually swarming with black figures.”
When James Madison died in 1836 at Montpelier, Rothery recounts, “a hundred slaves stood weeping” as his body was lowered into its grave. She implies this was in grief over the loss of their master, not mentioning that they probably knew his widow would sell most of them, breaking up their families.
At Westover, the home of William Byrd II in Tidewater, another “army” of slaves “seem to have been more trouble than they were worth. They fell sick with exasperating frequency and died at the most inconvenient times.”
Byrd was the Virginia colony’s “first gentleman” and a “charming host,” but “severe” with his slaves, Rothery writes — although “he considered himself a kind master.” And, of course, “modern historians” agree that his treatment of slaves “was the exception rather than the rule.”
Byrd’s diary “is peppered with notations of having this black girl whipped and this black man thrashed. He admits that he whipped the cook for not broiling the bacon properly, and kicked one of the maids for lighting a candle in the daytime.”
But he felt his wife was overreacting when she “beat one of her maids with tongs and branded her with a hot iron.”
Unlike many authors in this genre, Rothery does not shy from the topic of slavery, but she skips over some of the more odious entries in Byrd’s diary, such as how he repeatedly whipped an 11-year-old boy, once for “doing nothing,” and forced him to drink a pint of urine when he wet his bed.
I’m not saying the library should throw out Rothery’s book; it’s an artifact of mid-twentieth-century racial attitudes.
But when those grade schoolers turn in their papers and their teachers seek to put some of this in context and perhaps even offer a judgment about those attitudes, do we want to bar them from doing so because that might somehow hurt someone’s feelings?
Chris Fordney is a resident of Frederick County.
