TERI MERRILL
In Oklahoma, Republican legislators have voted to take federal COVID relief funding from OU Health to punish the organization for its medical care treating trans youth.
In Florida, the Republican governor used federal funds to send asylum-seekers to Martha’s Vineyard, thinking it would punish that sanctuary city with a crush of unwanted arrivals. Instead, his plan backfired and underscored the governor’s cruelty and possible illegality. And in our own Virginia, the Republican governor has directed public schools to restrict the rights of trans students.
Watching all of these actions, I can’t help but think that the Republican party should be known as the “American Taliban.” After all, we’ve all watched the cruel and despotic Taliban in Afghanistan use religion as a cudgel to strip citizens of their rights, their dignity and oftentimes their lives. Similarly, the Republican party frequently uses Christianity as a shield to justify its meanness, pettiness, and outright harm to those it doesn’t agree with or understand.
Nowhere in the New Testament does Jesus tell his followers to mistreat, demean, ostracize, harass or punish those who are different than them. Jesus preached love, acceptance, inclusion and forgiveness. I see none of those characteristics among most legislators in the Republican party today, including Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
Jesus said “Be like me,” but many in today’s Republican party, including the former president, are performative Christians who take pleasure in their legislative power, not in the power of love and acceptance. As a nation, we are so much better than the American Taliban.
Let’s all pray that these legislators see the wickedness of their ways. Then, because God helps those who help themselves, let’s make our voices heard so they understand that their hate-filled actions aimed at the least of our brothers and sisters is also aimed at us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.