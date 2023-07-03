The Supreme Court has terminated affirmative action. I’m not sure whether this is right or good for our society at this time, but I do know that affirmative action has had an important roll in advancing the cause of African Americans and other minority groups in America in the past half century.
Affirmative action simply means that the government recognized the devastating affect of slavery, segregation and modern forms of racial inequality on Black culture and did something about it in higher education. Various racial forms of inequality have been going on for almost 400 years, and many continue today. It was right that colleges and universities included race in their admittance criteria given the centuries of oppression.
How long should it take to reverse the negative effects on Black culture in America? Affirmative action has only been a policy for a few decades, but it has had a remarkable affect on advancing the careers of some African Americans. Many others, it seems to me, were too oppressed to consistently succeed in contemporary American culture. Successful Black leaders who do not recognize those still suffering from the effects of oppression are in my mind ungrateful for the privileges they had. I have no patience with those Black leaders who point to their own success. They are remarkable people, but many minorities are unable, for different reasons, to be like them in a discriminative society. Even today many Blacks simply do not hold the same advantages as being White.
I was amazingly able against insurmountable odds to become a physician. Plagued with recurrent depression from the age of eleven, I could have been easily overlooked. In fact, one physician who was asked to access my competency to continue my beloved profession during medical school threw me under the bus. But the fact that I survived should not happen to other aspiring physicians. I hope no other physician, as motivated as me, has to go through such a discriminative ordeal.
Affirmative action had a significant affect on some Black leadership positions, not least in the media. But affirmative action has not had a dramatic affect on Winchester. Yes, our mayor is Black, but look at the members of leadership teams in the major businesses in Winchester.
Maybe affirmative action has outlived its optimal effectiveness. If so, then higher education should be sure to take socioeconomic considerations into their acceptance policies. They should also limit the ability of alumni and big donors to influence the acceptance of their children if not otherwise qualified.
I am not sure what will happen with the elimination of affirmative action. In some states like California and Michigan that eliminated it, minority enrollment has gone down. That cannot possibly be good for a society that is as diverse as ours.
Andrew White is a resident of Winchester.
