We’ve lived in Lake Frederick for over five years and love our neighbors and our neighborhood. Unfortunately, our idyllic lives here were almost snatched away from us when another driver ignored a red light and smashed into us at the intersection of our development with Route 522. Our car was totaled.
Thankfully, we were not seriously injured, and both the county police and rescue workers were there promptly to help us in our time of need.
However, our experience at this intersection belies a problem that we and our neighbors face daily. We are conditioned to look both ways before we enter this intersection even with a green light. We live with the fear that an accident like ours, which blocked access to our development for a period, will result in a catastrophic event in our neighborhood because there is no other unrestricted access to our development.
Yes, we have an access point to our neighborhood from Hudson Hollow Road, but that entrance has two locked gates. We were promised in March 2023 that one of the gates would be removed but we have been told it will take six to nine months to get the approvals to do so. When we moved into the development, we were told that there would be access to the development from Fairfax Turnpike (Route 277). In fact, we later learned that the original 2007 Master Plan for Lake Frederick had stipulated that this access to Route 277 would be made available by the granting of the 1,200 building permit. A milestone that has come and gone.
We are now wondering what it will take for our county leaders to wake up and address this problem — someone’s death? Our supervisor, Bob Wells, has been out a couple of times to our neighborhood over the years, but it’s always the same story — all talk and promises with no follow up!
That is why we are supporting Robin Cooke for Opequon Supervisor. Robin is a no-nonsense leader who is willing to step up to the tough issues that Frederick County is facing as the county grows. Wells is no leader — he walked away from the Republican Party just like he’s walked away from his constituents!
Kathleen Delia is a resident of Lake Frederick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.