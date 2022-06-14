Kudos for Alan Fink’s May 27 Open Forum, "Questions we're not asking about guns."
He poses the questions we are not asking ourselves in instances of repetitive mass violence in our society. He argues we need take a serious look inward. I concur. Among the comments heard on air following the most recent event was one that our culture is suffering from “moral rot.” When something is rotten, it is likely dead or decaying. Why are we as individuals not willing to deeply review what we are reading, watching, listening to and otherwise mentally ingesting during our waking hours, whether at work or play, that is defiling our minds and thereby providing a steady diet for the soul to feed upon?
My conviction is that we aren’t because our collective God-given conscience has hardened and what we will have to admit — that we like what we see, hear and “take in.” It comes out of our mouths in proof of itself. And therein is the portrait of the soul of fallen man.
The prophet, Jeremiah, gave to his own people and to us this truth: “The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked: who can know [fathom] it? (Jer. 17:9)”
This country “matured” out of its innocence following WWII allowing the 60s to become a turning point for our culture. Since the events of that decade, we have witnessed a steady decline in respect for our laws, honor for family values, reverence for life and what had been held as sacred. From the privacy of our homes to the highest offices of public service there have been countless contributions to the rot we have.
History makes no apologies; she will prove mankind as evil today as it has always been outside of a moral structure that has its moorings in the family unit as divinely designed. Collectively we have compromised with and winked at those things that we consider “little sins.”
True Christianity and its parent faith, Judaism, are now a public offence. Many of our churches are in trouble and know it. Our culture is in trouble and tolerates it. The answers to the questions we are not asking lie with each individual. No longer does righteousness have any authority, therefore the people mourn (Pr. 29:2). Knowing it, what shall we as individuals do about it?
Charles Duke is a resident of White Post.
