Many people think about the year of their favorite teacher. My favorite answer was from an elderly gentleman who told me it was his first year of marriage. His wife showed him everything he had been doing wrong. There is one correct answer for everyone: Your first year of life. You grew on every level. You gained gross motor skills, sitting, crawling and some of you took your first steps. You expanded your social skills by smiling and cooing, interacting with the world around you. Your fine motor skills grew as you began to manipulate objects and finally you began babbling and developing your language skills. In one short year, your abilities sky-rocketed. You didn’t learn these things through flashcards or tests. You acquired these skills through trial and error, experimentation...play!
Play is the only way young children learn and for most people it remains the best form of learning for life. Play is powerful and can be made even more so when adults become actively involved. As the director of the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum in Winchester, I love to reach out and show adults how they scaffold their child’s learning every day. The opportunities are endless and don’t just happen at a children’s museum, although it is so much more fun in a child-orientated environment.
What can you do to scaffold your child’s learning? Tune in, put down your phone and engage! Talk, talk and then talk some more. Use a variety of vocabulary, ask questions, and pose challenges. Explain the events of the day. You drove through the bank, you stopped at the grocery store, you went through the produce section, then picked out meat and dairy. It is that simple to teach your child sequencing, which is an early math skill. Point out your feelings to teach empathy. Sing songs, read, share descriptions as you take a walk. Then tune in and listen. All of these things harbor learning and grow your relationship. The Discovery Museum’s mission is to: Spark Curiosity and Inspire Learning through Exploration and Creative Play, and we are proud partners of our local Campaign for Grade Level Reading, working together to support families in their quest to provide the very best for their children.
Our children are truly our most valuable resource. The promise of a great future for our community. If we all band together to ensure that they have a safe, educationally rich environment to flourish in, we safeguard that promise. Learning begins in the womb. The bulk of brain myelination is completed by the end of your child’s third year of life. If we wait until school begins, we have missed a major period of vital learning. As a community, we must start early and champion the special needs of children! Learning is fun, learning is play, learning is a promise for the future!
Dawn Devine
Director, Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum
