Most folks know it’s time to vote in Virginia. So, let’s see what’s at stake. How’s it going?
Prices are rising dramatically on nearly everything. We’ve killed energy independence. Staggering entitlement legislation is being promoted, which we claim costs nothing. There’s Afghanistan. Indisputably, we have open borders with tens of thousands invading and disappearing. We have allegedly scientific COVID mandates where 100-plus employees are dangerous but under 100 aren’t. We’ve offended our oldest allies now publicly distrustful of our commitments. We pay folks not to work and tout the economy as booming. Our supply chain is crippled where goods don’t show up. Violence and crime continuously rise. That’s partially how it’s going.
Hold on, you say. That’s Washington. We’re Virginia. Exactly. Washington’s recycled candidate for Virginia’s governor is precisely why understanding what’s coming out of Washington is critical to elections here. Because it’s the current Washington crowd who want their handpicked man to also run Virginia — again, to keep on doing in Virginia how it’s being done in Washington. The Washington-insider, professional politician candidate is philosophically and past performance-wise of the very same ilk as our current Washington politicians in power. That’s been this recycled candidate’s consistent history. And Washington-connected heavy-hitters fund him, too, from all over the U.S.
So, this is about the other guy? Yes — the outsider; the non-politician; the candidate who has actually earned a living and created real jobs for others; the man not beholden to the Washington group; a person focused on Virginia rather than Washington’s agendas. But why would we put Virginia in the hands of someone who has not spent his life making a living on political contributions? Well, looking at the crowd of which Washington’s candidate is an integral part and how things are clearly headed these days, Virginia might want to break that cycle and stop parroting what Washington does. It’s either a recycled, Washington political activist as governor, or someone not from that crowd.
Of course, it’s more than that. The other guy — the not-from-Washington guy — Glenn Youngkin — is for reducing government intrusion and taxes; schools where parents have a say affecting education, without being investigated; protecting children, born and unborn; supporting, not defunding law enforcement; creating jobs, not punishing small business job creators. He’s for that governance. However, the Washington candidate historically is not for that governing style and has already created a record in Virginia that was quite the opposite concerning education, law enforcement, families, and sustainable jobs.
Many people vote for one group of politicians no matter what the record, facts, or leadership failures show. But surely there are millions of Virginians who want to vote for a gubernatorial candidate who is not a group-think leader, particularly a Washington group thinker. So, when voting, which crowd do we want in Richmond? The Washington crowd again, or a new, Virginia-focused leader?
C R Torpy is a resident of Frederick County.
