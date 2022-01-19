“I’m about at the end of my rope! These people are plucking my last nerve.”
“Phineas, calm down, dude. What has you so upset?”
“I saw a physician breakdown and weep after his patient died,” said Phineas, flinging his arm to sweep away the stress.
“It has been difficult for many of us, my friend.”
“But too many good people are working themselves close to death to care for people who don’t care enough to do even simple things to prevent their own infection with this stupid COVID virus!”
“Folks are frightened and ill-informed after listening to and reading nonsense,” I replied. “These are trying times when regular people can access loads of information, some terribly flawed, and then come to the belief that they are themselves experts on the lethality and proper preventative measures regarding COVID-19.”
“Maybe we need to go back to the days when people just lined up to receive the sugar cubes of the polio vaccine. Adults and children together, no one complained or refused. It was too scary to think of ending up in an iron lung.”
“However, now people argue that they put their faith in God to prevent ending up on a ventilator, which carries a 50% or greater risk that you will never get off the ventilator.”
“I know a man who lost his mother, wife, and child to COVID but still refuses to get vaccinated!” Phineas took a deep breath. “What does it take?”
“Anti-maskers such as our new governor, Mr. Youngkin, and anti-vaxers, are anti-thinkers! You do know that Trump has admitted to receiving the COVID vaccinations.” “I heard he was booed at his own rally when he said that. Go figure.” Phineas was up on his feet, pacing in my kitchen. “How do you deal with these people?”
“Kindness, compassion, attempts at understanding their viewpoint, persistence, and in the end a degree of fatalism on my part,” I said in a quiet voice. “Loud, angry yelling will never convince anyone. I have tried to explain time and income lost to illness, the risk-benefit analyses, permanent loss of family members, even describing long COVID symptoms should they be fortunate enough to survive the infection.”
“So what works?”
“No one thing, but saying we protect our children, elders, and friends when we vaccinate has been useful.”
“You’d think altruism would be enough,” noted Phineas.
“Thick skulls are a gross understatement these days. I pray the next COVID variant is more in line with Omicron and less like Delta in terms of lethality.”
“The knuckleheads will still be out there.”
“Perhaps fewer after Omicron ravages our population.”
“Will there be anyone left who is not vaccinated, not recovering from Omicron?”
“Star-bellied sneetches and those with ‘none upon thars.’ I hope these stresses will not bankrupt our country.” “There’s definitely a run on our emotional and physical wellness banks.”
“I come back to witnessing my physician friend weeping after losing yet another patient.”
“We’ll just keep plugging away for those still alive.”
Greg Kujala is a resident of Winchester.
