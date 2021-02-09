SCOTT MILLER
The AP article in The Star on Friday was a hoot. Apparently, Biden stated that the days of the U.S. “rolling over” for Russia and Putin are long gone. LOL. That’s called selective memory. Biden talks real tough, but let’s see what he’s actually done in the past, shall we?
1) August 2008; Russia invades Georgia just months before the election in 2008. Russia is still occupying parts of Georgia today as Obama and Biden did nothing.
2) 2014; While Biden is VP, Russia invades Ukraine. Biden/Obama no action. Yup, they’re still there Joe.
3) 2015; Still while Biden is VP, Russia invades Syria. Biden and Obama no action. Yup, still there Joe.
4) 4 years of Trump — no invasions or land annexation.
Talk about rolling over??? Joe, from the above, you’re obviously a real tough guy when it comes to Russia. You gave them free reign to move into several countries during your first tenure. I’d bet there’s more to come in the next 4 years and Vegas has the odds of that at 5-2. Oh, and please don’t mention sanctions people. Was the nice URANIUM deal that Hilary, Biden and Obama gave to the Russians while they were in office a sanction? That deal started right after the invasion of Georgia and it was a real nice deal for our national security — not. But hey, the Clinton Foundation was well rewarded for the sale so that’s a positive.
One more thought ….. the Trump impeachment. Let me ask you all a few questions. On Feb. 6, did the rioters buy the zip-ties, clubs and guns they were carrying on the streets of DC after Trump’s gave his speech and riled them up that day? Where the bombs placed on Feb. 5th at the RNC and DNC headquarters before or after Trump’s speech on the 6th? Doh. Were the January emails that detailed plans for Feb. 6 that the FBI/CIA uncovered written before or after Trump gave his speech on the Feb 6th? President Trump could have said “happy belated Christmas” and walked away and the riots would have happened just the same and we all know it. What happened was wrong and horrible, but it was well planned out long before Trump stood in front of a microphone that day. Remember, the Dems have been trying to impeach Trump since the day he first got into office. Now the Dems are trying to do it again and they’ll probably succeed. God bless America. She really needs it now. Say hello to higher taxes and say hello much higher inflation. Those are coming along with more flexing of Putin’s muscles. Bank.
