I and my family have lived in Winchester for the past 31 years. Much has changed, but some things have remained constant: a thriving, growing community supported by businesses big and small; a dedicated group of safety and education professionals; and leadership that time and time again has put the interests of the city above that of party. As a business owner, a volunteer, an appointed official, and now as a member of City Council, Richard Bell has been at the leading edge of each of these pillars of our community and I wholeheartedly support his election representing Ward 1 in the November 2nd election.
As I look to the future of our community, I focus on three actions Richard has either led or fully supported. First, workforce development. If we are to continue to attract new employers and provide opportunities for our young people, we need new avenues for training, education, and leadership development. Richard was an early and vocal champion of the Shihadeh Innovation Center, long before many recognized the importance of this new path to workforce development. I believe the new Center will be an engine for economic growth for decades to come, providing tangible evidence that Winchester is open for business. Second, taxes. Richard has held the line on taxes by voting not to increase the real estate tax rate. This helps enforce balance and better decision-making regarding spending decisions by City Council and ultimately will help ensure that Ward 1 remains a desirable place to live. Third, the budget. Richard has championed a budget that funds critical new safety and educational expenses, supporting the addition of three new firefighters and equipment, and increased pay for teachers and other city staff. These are critical elements of any thriving, growing community, including our own.
I have been the CEO of a national company, operating in all 50 states, for the past 20 years. I have seen the best that other communities across this great nation have offered their citizens. From what I have seen, we are lucky to have such a dedicated, balanced and effective public servant as Richard Bell. For what he has done, and for what I know he will continue to do for our community, I fully support Richard Bell for City Council in Ward 1.
Larry Selzer is a resident of Winchester.
