We frequently hear these days, "No one is above the law." Yet we behave as if these six words are meaningless.
Let's consider a few city mayors and state governors whose actions - or lack thereof - meet every definition of criminality. These civic leaders flout the very law they have sworn to uphold.
A quick visit to the Cornell Law School web page will illustrate the point. We need only review four very basic legal definitions: aid, abet, accomplice, accessory. These words describe actions and persons who assist or encourage those who commit crime.
Giving assistance or encouragement to someone engaged in the commission of a crime is itself a crime. And such aiding and abetting is criminally liable under the law to the same extent as the principle, that is, the person committing the crime.
If, for example, a mayor assists or encourages someone engaged in felony assault, aggravated assault, or assault and battery, that mayor is likewise liable for the same crime.
For instance, a defendant convicted of committing first-degree felony assault in Texas can receive a prison sentence ranging between anywhere from 5 years to life, plus a fine of $10,000 or more. Hence, a mayor aiding that defendant in that crime could receive that same punishment.
If truly "No one is above the law," this might be an optimum time to ask ourselves why certain mayors and governors and not being charged with violation of the law.
Do any such mayors or governors in recent months come to mind? Your list might differ slightly from mine. But mine would include Mayor Ted Wheeler of Portland, Oregon, and Governor Kate Brown of that same state. My list would include Jay Robert Inslee, Washington State Governor, and Seattle Mayor Jenny A. Durkan. Yours might include Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.
By any reasonable standard, these civic leaders have encouraged, and assisted persons engaged in criminal assault and battery. They have restrained their own law enforcement officers from protecting their citizens while knowingly giving free reign to thugs and mobs engaged in destruction of both public and private property. Moreover, these elected civic leaders have failed to accept offered assistance in responding to this rampant criminal behavior.
These actions and lack of actions are the very definition of aid, abet, accomplice and accessory — the words describing actions and persons who assist or encourage those who commit crime.
Citizens must either use the law to bring these mayors and governors before the courts or must be prepared for more of the illegal activity we are now permitting.
Frank Tilton is a resident of Lake Frederick.
(1) comment
Thank you, Mr. Tilton. I would broaden your list to include any elected official who willfully violates Federal law under the guise of Sanctuary cities. These people place their personal ideology ahead of citizens rights. And yes, I almost forgot our laughing-stock “governor” who redefined assault on our men and women in blue as a misdemeanor. Moronic and scary at the same time.
