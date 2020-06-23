This was an expression a friend who was a probation and parole officer in the Keystone State would say at especially head-scratching moments, what I now ask to the majority of my fellow citizens whose minds are not fully made up, who are yet open of any self-description. Since there is only so much space allowed for my words to you, by necessity some points will only be flash-lighted versus others laid out. No doubt those who are tasking themselves to remove all icons to the Confederacy and those who are wedded to the rightfulness of its existence will bear down on these observation — to them I have no desire for endless ants-in-the-pants arguing. The path I am striving to ask you to join with me is one made up of comprehension, moderation, and principle.
My affiliation with Civil War history goes back to my youth, growing up in Richmond in the 50s, 60s and early 70s, whose backdrop was segregation, and then the duality (for this discussion amidst all of the other momentous events then) of the Civil War centennial and civil rights movement. Yes, my family had an ancestor in Lee’s army, my grandmother was in the U.D.C. (United Daughters of the Confederacy), I was a Confederate re-enactor for 19 years and completed my service on the Union side for 11 years. You may have deduced I have been immersed in that part of our American history for most of my life, and this had led here to raising money to restore our county-wide monuments, having several highway markers re-emplace, preserving the area battlefields, having a book published along with several articles and working on another book, plus contributing research items to our archives about people of color, highlighted about Winchester being where the second experiment of emancipation took place, in the spring of 1862.
To the quick, what is the line of demarcation between “racist objects” and American history? Do two wrongs make a right? Can a moral issue be decided by a mob action? Is not eliminating divisiveness only increasing the prospect of it by those actions? Who has assigned “removers” as the arbiters of what will be? Do we acknowledge, as Abraham Lincoln did in his debates, that slavery was a moral, social, and political wrong, and that the matter of Black people’s equal footing is still the propelling force nowadays? What is the end point? Who decides forgiveness and redemption for those in the past? Lastly, for each and every one of you who have so patiently gotten here, accepting my necessary brevity, where are we going with this?
“the greatest threat of lethal violence continues to emanate from lone offenders with racially or ethnically motivated violent extremist ideologies and [domestic violent extremists] with personalized ideologies,” specifically pointing to boogaloo-related groups as likely to be “instigating violence” at the protests." from a memo from the FBI, National Counterterrorism Center, and the Department of Homeland Security. Of course, many choose not to believe 'them'.
I think those of us capable of rational thought can see exactly when the Leftist mob is satisfied, i.e. when everything is torn down and/or burning...
Now, cue the "what about" - isms re: all the destruction pro-liberty rallies have caused... [rolleyes]
You prove every day you are not capable of rational thought...….continue, please!
Very good forum, Mr. Tischler. Yes, you were cut way short with 500 words. Most of us understand racial equality, to the extent people with a different skin color are allowed, but what we are seeing is far less about George Floyd, and more about people discovering that violence and destruction are a quicker path to social change than law and order. In essence, there is no institution that is immune to mob rule. In essence, your forum asks if that is what we want?
