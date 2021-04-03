THE REV. JESSIE SHIFFLETT
Jesus said the greatest commandment is that; “thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind” (Matt.22:37). He also said that “...Except ye become as little children ye shalt not enter the kingdom of heaven.” In my letter (Jesus In Valentine’s Day), I suggest that in being on the Cross, Jesus is saying “Be Mine,” and Love Me, Too!” So, God is asking; “Where are you?” Actually, He knows, so what He is REALLY asking is if you/we know!
In this regard, imagine a very young child, while seated on a couch, sees a man enter the room known to be “Daddy.” A big smile appears, and its little heart “jumps” with sheer joy. Daddy sits down across from the couch and lovingly and adoringly observes his child. Then it happens. Eyes meet, and instantly, Daddy’s “little one” rolls over on its stomach and slides down off the couch! Rapidly crawling, the child heads for Daddy; who is watching and wondering what his darling child will do. Reaching Daddy, a hand grabs Daddy’s pants leg and pulls to stand up. There is then a tugging and pulling with both hands and feet in an effort to climb Daddy’s leg!
Still wondering what his “little one” will do, he helps his darling onto his lap. And now on towards Daddy’s tummy where there is a pulling on a shirt pocket to stand up. The child’s intent is now apparent, and there is a “swelling” in Daddy’s heart as two little arms reach around his neck and pulls him close. Tears of love and joy follow, for he hears his little one’s small, soft voice; although imperfectly, say; I Love You Daddy!
Feeling such love, Daddy would surely lay down his own life for that of his darling child!
The way to get the attention of our Lord is to love Him. He first loved us, and besides commanding us to love Him, He loves to be loved.
Why love Him? A song speaks of broken vows and saddest words of parting; so nothing is the same except in memory. This is the “picture” of the Garden Of Eden; but because of His love for us He could not be satisfied with only memories of what used to be. Therefore, He went upon the Cross to die for us!
Can you see, hear, and perhaps feel the anguish and pain from the cruel whipping and the nails being driven into His hands and feet; His body covered by blood, and perhaps groaning as His arms are yanked from their shoulder sockets? Now then, His goal, plan, desire, and intent is clear; for He says; Father forgive them.... .”
So have you, will you, go to Him to tell Him that you love Him and believe and trust Him as your Saviour? God indeed is asking; Where Are You? This Easter Season?
Jess Shifflett, of Front Royal, is an ordained minister of the Southern Baptist denomination and a member of Rileyville Baptist Church
(1) comment
Easter is a glorious celebration of Jesus' resurrection from the dead. Christians believe, according to Scripture, that Jesus was raised from the dead three days after his death on the cross. As part of Eastertide, the crucifixion of Jesus Christ is commemorated on Good Friday, just before Easter. Through His death, burial and resurrection, Jesus paid the penalty for sin, thus gifting for all who believe in Him eternal life. "God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through Him" (John 3:16-17).
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.