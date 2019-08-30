Having recently paid my real estate and personal property taxes, I had hoped that my interactions with Frederick County’s tax department were over, but alas: About three weeks later, I received a re-assessment notice and had to wonder:
How many others felt discouraged with frequent local tax increases that they’ve been required to pay in recent years?
For my family, our budget for local real estate taxes increased in six of the last seven years — an apparent trend of raising taxes one year and re-assessing property for a higher value the next year resulting in … wait for it … another local tax increase.
This coupled with the fact that Frederick County residents shoulder one of the highest personal property and business taxes in the region makes it difficult for residents and small business owners to get ahead.
We can however lessen this tax burden through a reduction in spending and an increased emphasis on economic development. Presently, Frederick County is well more than $350 million in debt and spends millions annually servicing this debt.
We’re presently at a crossroads: Do we stop spending and pay down our debt, or do we continue spending as usual and embrace a significant increase in taxes?
Presently, I am running as the Republican nominee for the Frederick County Board of Supervisors in the Back Creek District. It is my goal to decrease our spending now to reduce debt rather than continually adding to the current debt problem.
As past presidents have stated, the debtor is a slave to the lender, thus, adding further to our current debt will burden our children with financial obligations they (and we) will be forced to repay.
Asking someone else to pay my personal bills seems unconscionable, which is why I ask: Is it right that we’re asking this of our children?
My opponent suggested that we essentially double down (see Winchester Star candidate profile) and fully fund the school system and other items listed in the $1.5 billion-plus capital improvement plan that was adopted over the past year.
His plan requires enormous real-estate tax increases, and several realistic estimates place those increases well above 50 percent. While the county has definite needs, we residents must realize this:
We can’t continue to incur more debt to be passed along to future generations, thereby robbing their paychecks to pay our tab, and denying them urgently required revenue for their needs.
In summary, I ask that you consider the aforementioned realities, and should you agree, please support me on Nov. 5 with your vote, but I cannot make these changes entirely by myself:
If you live in any Frederick County district, please support your Republican candidates to prevent taxes from reducing the quality of life we all benefit from and have come to cherish.
Thanks in advance, and I’ll see you at the polls Nov. 5.
