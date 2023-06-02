There was only one online comment that was submitted to the city of Winchester regarding the budget and on the record in the City Council's agenda packet.
Furthermore, there was only one individual, Mr. Patrick Sullivan, who appeared in person to make a public comment against the budget.
Kudos to Mr. Patrick Sullivan, who has resided in the city since 1983.
As I stated previously, if folks did not show up to have their voices heard, then city council would pass this overloaded budget!
Wonder why this further detailed quote from Mr. Veach was not put in print by Winchester Star reporter Brian Brehm?
"Also, I am hoping in the future, we have done it before, we considered zero-based budgeting. This budget, with almost 13% increase from last year ... its a little hard to put on the citizens to absorb that demand."
My question to Mr. Veach is when was this zero-based budgeting done by the city?
Why was it not considered as a model when the 2024 budget was being drafted?
Why is zero-based budgeting not used every year by the City Council?
The perception is the city manager is running council and that should be the other way around. Why is that?
Should the city manager and council be good stewards of the people's money? Ok, then why is zero-based budgeting not being used on an annual basis when drafting a budget?
Not sure what to make of it. Basically nobody showed up or submitted an online comment for the May 23 meeting on an overloaded budget for 2024. Did folks forward/share my email with other city residents or is it public apathy?
As for me, I tried my best to get the truth out to inform the people, but the perception is that the people failed themselves. Robina Rich Bouffault had a very informative Open Forum about the real estate hike, and I went down another avenue to dig deeper into the budget exposing the unnecessary duplication of positions and overpaid individuals who are doing not much more than pushing paper and sending emails.
Folks, it was delivered on a silver platter to all to have information to make an informed public statement on your position on the budget and 99% of the public said nothing on the record. But let's wait and see how many folks will complain about the higher taxes after the fact in the near future.
As Bouffault has been hammering into my head over recent weeks, "Jeff its public apathy."
Jeff Milburn is a resident of Winchester.
