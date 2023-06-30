KEVIN KENNEDY
It is said that most people cast votes according to how they feel about our economy. If that is true, it’s good news for Democrats. Some facts:
The unemployment rate has dropped to 3.7%; the consumer price index dropped to 4% in May, down from 9.1% last June); Employers added 339,000 jobs last month.
New manufacturing construction is on pace to be close to $190 billion this year. From 2010 through 2019, it was less than $100 billion. This growth comes from the Inflation Reduction Act, the Infrastructure and Jobs Act, and the CHIPS and Science Act. Each of these are bills which President Joe Biden shepherded through Congress.
More than 100 battery and electric-vehicle plants are planned or already being built, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act. That law funds public/private projects which will represent about $200 billion in investments.
Mr. Biden had predicted in January that he would cut the deficit by more than $1 trillion in a single year. Last week, the Treasury Dept reported that the deficit fell from $2.8 trillion to $1.4 trillion in fiscal year 2022. Done.
The Biden administration has announced a $40 billion investment to bring affordable, reliable high-speed internet to everyone in the U.S. (Of great interest to many of us living in the Valley.)
So, what about Republicans and the economy? Good question. Remember just a few weeks ago when the Republican-led Congress did their brinkmanship games over the debt ceiling? Our defaulting on financial obligations would have had untold catastrophic effects, but President Biden kept that from happening. Do not forget that.
As for the future, Republicans want more tax cuts. (The Trump tax cuts went mostly to the super wealthy and ballooned the deficit.) They also want to cut Medicaid, privatize Medicare, and revoke the cost reductions which the Biden administration has achieved from negotiations with Big Pharma.
The IRS has been understaffed, due to Republican resistance, for a decade or more. But for each $100 collected, only 35 cents is spent. Audit and enforcement rates on taxpayers earning $1 million-plus annually have dropped from 7.2% in 2011 to 0.7% in 2019.
The massive government investment in jobs and manufacturing will mostly be directed towards Republican-dominated states. Republicans refused to vote for the bills which provide those funds, and, perversely, they continue to try to gut those laws. Republican-dominated states stand to get about $337 billion in investment, while Democratic-dominated states look to get about $183 billion.
If a well-managed economy is what you want, don’t turn to the Republican Party.
