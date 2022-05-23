At quick look at the results of the 2020 census indicates that there is, in fact, some sort of “replacement” taking place in the United States. The white population declined, for the first time ever, by 8.6%, and now accounts for 58% of the population. The Hispanic population grew by 23%; the Asian by 35%; the Black by 5.6%.
Some people profess that this “replacement” is being deliberately choreographed by some amorphous group of boogeymen. In fact, it is the simple, obvious and entirely natural result of demographic change. America (rightly or wrongly) is still seen by much of the world as the land of the free and a haven for refugees and oppressed peoples, so of, course, they still want to come here, and once they get here, they naturally start having babies.
In fact, it’s a good thing they want to come here, because otherwise our current lifestyle would be unsustainable. It’s the immigrant population that provides much, if not most, of the farm, packinghouse, warehouse, nursing home, and convenience store labor on which we all depend, to say nothing of the higher skilled medical personnel we rely on to serve rural communities and staff our hospitals, and that pays into the social security on which so many depend in retirement.
Whether we take this ongoing and unstoppable “replacement” as a threat or a promise is entirely up to us. I have had the opportunity of spending much of my life as a minority in a variety of Asian, African, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, etc., countries (sadly, I have not had the chance to get to Latin America). Being a minority never felt onerous or frightening; rather, it was gratifying, exciting, educational, and a cultural and culinary delight.
Becoming a minority in the U.S., therefore, doesn’t scare me. In fact, I suspect becoming a truly multinational, multicultural, and, yes, minority white, country may be the only hope we have to finally and truly achieve the promise of America, a place of liberty, justice, and freedom for all. It can’t come fast enough, in my honest opinion.
Kathryn Uphaus is a resident of Frederick County.
(1) comment
Well put Ms Uphaus
