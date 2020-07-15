“Phineas listen to this: ‘In a time of deceit, telling the truth becomes a revolutionary act.'”
“Another NPR quotation? Who said it?”
“Actually, from a 'Criminal Minds' episode, quoting George Orwell.”
“Stretching your literary sources. I’m sure you have more to say about lying.”
“Doonesbury created a Sunday strip about Trump’s thousands of falsehoods since coming into office.”
“No end in sight to his misrepresenting the truth.”
“No doubt Bolton’s book and the truths contained therein, is a source of considerable agitation for the Trumpster.”
“I can’t believe Trump thought sending millions of Wiegers to Chinese concentration camps was exactly the right thing to do. Doesn’t he have any sense of history? Just the term concentration camp conjures up the death of 6 million Jews.”
“And for what? To get Chinese President Xi Jinping to import more Midwest American soybeans to bolster Trump’s re-election.”
“It used to be corrupt politicians dealt in cash for favors, but this scheme plays human lives off for votes.”
“Nauseating to say the least,” replied Phineas.
“I still contend Trump has offered the American election to Putin’s hackers in exchange for a Moscow Trump Tower.”
“And Putin invented a bogus referendum for the Russian people to grant him two more terms.”
“President for life.”
“I imagine Putin and Trump believe they have to maintain the reins of power to conceal all their ill-gotten gains.”
“Trump and Putin thrive on imagined adulation of being top dog.”
“Dogs are on leashes. We The People hold the other end. We give a good tug in November and Trump’s house of cards comes tumbling down exposing the rat nest.”
“Dog leash, house of cards, and rat’s nest? You’re mixing allusions more than usual today.”
“I cannot abide liars, Phineas, especially someone employed to be our leader. He dissolved the pandemic department, designed for exactly this situation. If Trump was captain of a ship and ran aground on his economic policies with his head in the sand about the urgency of the Covid pandemic, there would be a justifiable mutiny.”
“Termed the November election.”
“Congressional Republicans and the Republican electorate are lying to themselves by continuing to support a misinformed and impulsively dangerous President.”
“For pity’s sake, put a mask on.”
“That speaks volumes, considering masks protect the ones around you, shows you care. Which Trump does not.”
“Trump’s psychopathology will not allow him to look less than supremely macho.”
“So, who is speaking the truth?”
“I look to the men and women who resigned or that Trump and his lackies fired.”
“Dr. Fauci is another truth teller. He is concerned we will soon see 100,000 new Covid cases per day if we do not maintain social separation, wear masks, and get tested for Covid. We cannot allow the youthful bar crowds ignoring separation and masks to promote a second Covid spike.”
“Another mask-less, 20,000-person rally with elbow to elbow Trumpeteers, and Covid takes out a segment of his electorate. Trump’s lies won’t protect them.”
“That may get his attention.”
Greg Kujala lives in Winchester.
