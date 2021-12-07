A new underground railroad is about to find its way through Virginia. Again, as in 19th century America, those being oppressed by reactionary conservatism will be seeking refuge in states where basic rights have not been infringed upon. Slaves knew that if they were able to escape into a free state, their masters' dominance would be negated. Soon, women, both Black and White, will be following slave America's traditional underground railroad routes to places where they can gain access to safe and legal abortions.
But unlike 19th century enslaved Blacks, 21st century women will not be fleeing oppression by jumping from ice floe to ice floe on the Ohio River. They will have today's freedom of movement that is only limited by the price of an airline ticket or the cost of a tank of gas. Women of means will have no problem acquiring the services of an abortion provider, whether it be across state lines, across the country or across national borders.
So, who are the women most affected by the draconian anti-abortion laws being enacted in the most conservative of Republican states? It's those trapped by life's circumstances: rural women with little money; women who can't get time away from their jobs; women with children and family obligations; minors who might have become pregnant because of rape, incest or a night of indiscretion. Anti-abortion laws do little other than inflict more hardship on women and girls whose lives are already hard enough.
Our unrepresentative Supreme Court is about to rule on a Mississippi anti-abortion law that guts the 50-year precedents established by Roe v. Wade. The courts have been bombarded by such cases now that the Federalist Society has successfully stacked the court with their well-groomed conservative justices. Recent oral arguments indicate a woman's right to choose may soon be severely curtailed or eliminated altogether in Republican-controlled states.
Alas, the question! Is Virginia a Republican-controlled state? Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin is about to feel pressure from those who provided a majority of his votes. Virginia's "entrapped" women who might find themselves in need of an abortion had best hope he does not succumb to that pressure. For they alone will feel the effects of a Mississippi/Texas-style restrictive abortion ban.
Northern Virginia's women are but a daytrip from Maryland or Washington. But women of no means from rural and Southern Virginia will find little relief in Kentucky, Tennessee, or the Carolinas. Out of necessity, the Valley Pike will once again become an underground railroad leading north to Maryland, Pennsylvania and "freedom."
Anachronistic anti-abortion laws are more compatible with Middle Eastern illiberal theocracies than with America's multicultural pluralistic society. In America, conservative's anguished concern for the unborn would resonate better if that concern was coupled with equal concern for child nutrition, childcare, child health care, pre-school education, justice for "Dreamers," parental leave, eldercare, a sustainable environment and a comprehensive plan to deal with the availability of guns used in way too many shooting deaths of children in our schools.
Donald Sears is a resident of Winchester.
