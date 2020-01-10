He has unified the Iranian people against the United States as a result of his impetuous and ill-conceived decision to assassinate Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. Until now, the Iranian people were divided against their government, but now they are unified in their anger against the United States. And he has unified the Iraqi parliament against the United States, which voted to expel our troops due to fears their country would become a battleground between the United States and Iran as a result of the Soleimani decision.
He has unified the Kurdish militia in Syria against the United States, after we abandoned them — our allies against ISIS — to allow Turkish troops to violently expel them from their hard-fought territory. That rash decision has now unified the Kurdish militia with Syria and has solidified the alliance between Iran, Syria, and Russia.
He has unified Nazi sympathizers, alt-right groups, and American terrorists with his dog-whistle calls against Jews, immigrants, minorities, LGBTQ individuals, and any group he determines to be a threat to white, male supremacy. He has unified the Republican party in its lack of adherence to the Constitution, truth, and the rule of law ... but in absolute loyalty to the party of Trump.
With all this unifying, do you feel more proud of our country than you did in 2016, prior to his election? If the answer is no, I hope you stand united with Democrats, independents, moderates, and those who still believe in truth, facts, the sanctity of our elections, and the separation of powers outlined in the Constitution.
Call any and all Republican Senators who refuse to let the American people hear from fact witnesses and demand a real Senate trial regarding the impeachment and removal from office of Donald Trump.
And should the Republican party continue to cover up for the most corrupt and dangerous administration in modern history, let’s unify behind voting Donald Trump and his enablers out of office.
