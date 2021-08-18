Where is the president? Where is the commander in chief? Is the Biden/Harris team awake? Are they seeing, listening or observing conditions around the world and in our very country?
The current President is totally responsible for the ongoing debacle in his pull out of Afghanistan. Yes, Americans wanted out of the region, but did anyone want to leave this way? Leaving behind millions in military supplies and materials? Leaving behind hundreds who risked their lives helping us? Biden/Harris have been telling us for weeks that it would be an orderly withdrawal. He and his people were wrong, very wrong. That's not what appears to be happening before our very eyes. Will anyone lose their jobs over this disaster? What must our allies be thinking about America's resolve around the globe? But even prior to this week's body blow to America's prestige and our military intelligence we had problems.
The Biden/Harris team's National Security Council recently listed as the greatest terrorist threat to the country as we approach the 20th anniversary of 9/11 as being twofold; COVID-19 anti vaccine groups and 2020 election result questioners. Really? What about the open border to our south? Are they at all concerned about the flood of under-educated, unskilled, COVID carrying (and possibly other health conditions) undocumented army currently assaulting our border? It appears that under the Biden administration the border is wide open and immigrants are not only welcome, but they can then expect to travel across our country, at taxpayers expense, everywhere they desire and, amazingly, most are not COVID tested.
Why? How is it easier to enter our country and disappear into the heartland, possibly infecting hundreds of our citizens, than it is for me to enter a restaurant in New York City, where a mask and proof of COVID vaccine status is required? The Biden/Harris invasion invitation must be pulled back. Make no mistake — among the thousands flooding in there are enemies to America. The border must be sealed, and it must be sealed now. At the rate the current invasion is flowing, close to 2 million immigrants will be settled here, that's akin to adding the entire state of Nebraska this year alone.
Four years of Biden/Harris will result in 8 million, adding not just a new Nebraska, but a new Idaho, New Mexico and a new West Virginia. Is that what we want? COVID-19, and drugs, primarily cocaine, as well as human trafficking is spreading across the country, coming from Central and South America. Does anyone in this administration have a clue? As Biden/Harris work to defund or 'reimagine' the police, are they following the alarming rise in violent crime in our major cities?
Why doesn't President Biden take questions from the press? Who are the 'they' he claims doesn't want him to talk to the press? Again I ask, 'Who's really in charge here?' Sadly, Biden is not.
Brian Daly is a resident of Frederick County.
(9) comments
On immigration, an important fact was omitted from the somewhat irrational and uninformed diatribe. The Biden indefinitely extended the public health order, known as Title 42, that allows border agents to immediately expel migrants caught crossing the border illegally, depriving them of the right to seek asylum in the U.S. This was a policy instituted by the Trump administration based on public health. The legal merits and morality of extending Title 42 can be debated but as of right now, Biden is continuing that policy. As far as Afghanistan is concerned, this is the result of a decision made 20 years ago. We did not learn from our own experience in Vietnam as well as the experience of the British and Russians in Afghanistan. You can establish democracy in a tribal nation supporting a corrupt government. Although they relied too much on the good faith of the Taliban, the Trump administration was right to set a date for the withdrawal of the troops. Biden had the choice of honoring the date set by Trump or escalating our troop levels and staying for an indefinite time period. Biden was on record of saying that our troops should be withdrawn. This is a view held by the vast majority of our country. The corrupt government of Afghanistan took off and the Afghanistan army stood down. The Taliban took over without firing a shot. We need to look at why we did not anticipate this collapse. For the first time in 5 years, we had a President who acknowledged mistakes and said the buck stops here. If the author read the front page article of the Star, the Taliban will allow safe passage for those who want to get to the airlift. Yesterday, there were reports of open channels between our military and the Taliban negotiating these issues. Our failure to stop Covid-19 and later the Delta variant is a home grown problem. We have a significant portion of the population who refuses to vaccinate or to wear masks. It’s a self inflicted wound.
Criminal incompetence followed by dereliction of duty. Bravo Zulu Biden/Harris.
Disaster at the Southern Border, a goatrope in Afghanistan, letting the virus get out of control and the cost of everything going up. 8 months in and already a failed presidency, with a demetia patient running the show.
So we're under invasion? Since when?
The United States has been undergoing an invasion since Biden assumed office and rescinded the "remain in Mexico" policy. Everything the author states in this article is true.
Since almost half a million illegals crossed the border between Mar and Jul. And every month since, a new record for illegal border crossings has been set. Pay attention.
Go away Socialist drone.
Nuri, that “invasion” word is another lie, of course-that works up fear. Remember, lies are so much more mouth frothing than the truth which Trump’s Toadies wouldn’t even recognize.
Golly, maybe we should keep an eye on the north. Those Canadians could just sneak right in. 😂😂😂
I'm curious, what do YOU call half a million illegals crossing the border in a three month span?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.