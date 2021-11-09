ANDREW WHITE
I had come out against Glenn Youngkin in his bid for governor of Virginia in an Oct. 14 Open Forum, “Youngkin is impressively unimpressive,” because he failed to sideline one of America’s worse presidents who seems to be poising himself for another presidential bid in 2024.
I ended up voting for Youngkin for several reasons. In the end, he did sideline Donald Trump. Unfortunately, his lieutenant governor, Winsome Sears, is a strong advocate for Trump. I am delighted that Winsome Sears is a committed Christian and an African American. I just can’t understand how professed Christians can vote for Trump, although many of my best Christian friends voted for Trump.
The Bible is very clear that our leaders’ character is more important than their policy. (Trump fails on both counts apart from his selection of three constitutionally inclined Supreme Court justices.) In general, Democrats have been more supportive of laws that advance African American equality. Many Republicans rightly question much of “critical race theory,” but there truly is systemic racism in our country. Systemic racism does not mean that individuals hold radical racist views, but it acknowledges that the system still favors white Americans over Black Americans. In the light of what white Americans did to Black Americans in slavery and under the Jim Crow laws, we need to do everything we can to reverse this terrible blot on white American character and policy.
Change will not occur over years, but over generations, but we should do everything we can to rapidly reverse this inequality.
My second reason for voting against McAuliffe was that one of his major platforms for office was abortion up to 20 weeks of age. The Democrats just don’t understand how awful this platform affects pro-life voters. Since 1973, with Roe versus Wade, the Democrats have hoped that the issue of abortion would just die out. But it hasn’t and it never will. There will never, ever be in the near future a consensus on this issue. Most Democrats — there are some exceptions — believe the mother’s choice has exclusive priority and most Republicans believe the unborn are citizens who deserve life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
I was Republican, then moved to Democrat, and now am back to Republican. If Democrats want my vote, they will not make abortion one of their premier platform issues.
I also am horrified that McAuliffe minimizes the input of parents into the educational process. Of course, McAuliffe is only worried about the parents who don’t agree with his vision of education. But we are now living in a markedly diverse culture, and many do not want the rich, elite in our society to determine what our children learn. Democrats praise themselves on equality, but when it comes to education, they want only their worldview to be the mission of education in the United States. The many diverse cultures in America should reject this elitism. Our voice needs to be heard and acted on, not silenced and crushed.
