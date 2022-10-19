National and local Democrats accuse Republicans of being a threat to our democracy. See Kevin Kennedy’s Sept. 2 Open Forum, “Democrats for democracy, Republicans for themselves"; Michele Winter’s Sept. 19 Open Forum, “Vote for democracy, vote for Democrats,” which I answered with a Sept. 23 Open Forum, “Vote for American democracy, vote for Republicans”; and Kevin Kennedy’s Oct. 12 Open Forum, “Threats to democracy or hope for our future?”
Is this attack a misdirection play because Democrats have no workable, ideology-free solutions to their hashed-up economy, deteriorating international affairs, and wicked wokism, or something else?
When we hear “democracy,” freedom-loving Americans recognize the Founding Father’s idea of democracy (from 17th century English philosopher John Locke) that President Lincoln summarized, "...that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth." Gettysburg Address (11/19/1863).
The founders’ democracy implanted self-government through elected representatives who reflect values that ensure our individual liberties, while working collectively for the "common good," also called the "general will." For Republicans, the "general will" is the aggregation of citizens’ popular will reflected through majority rule.
Unlike Republicans, today’s Democrats aren’t traditional liberals who believe government’s role is to protect individual, God-given rights. The Marxist, socialist, Communist Democratic Party’s "general will" differs from America’s Founders. According to “‘Democracy’ by and for the Elites” by Emily Finley, Ph.D. (Wall Street Journal (9/26/2022), “The phrase a "threat to American democracy" is so commonplace… Under (18th century Swiss Jean Jacques Rousseau’s) ideology, "democracy" and "the people" are rhetorical cover for the will of elites… The general will, Rousseau says, is what the popular will ought to be, even if (not) expressed by actual… people… this Rousseauean inversion, using the word "democracy" as justification for what would otherwise be naked authoritarianism... The word "democracy" no longer indicates much about popular rule. (It) merely refers to a hypothetical goal that give those who invoke its holy name a mandate to do just about anything—even the opposite of what the people desire.”
Examples of thwarting our founders’ democracy for Rousseau’s are Biden’s executive orders bypassing Congress, his unconstitutional refusal to legally secure the southern border, and Obama’s threats to use his "pen and phone" to force his agenda through Congress.
Former Hawaiian U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard experienced Democratic elitism and resigned from the Democratic Party because “… today’s Democratic Party … is … (controlled by) an elitist cabal … who divide us by racializing every issue and stoke anti-white racism … (and is) actively undermining our God-given freedoms.” Today’s Democratic Party advances the "general will" of the World Economic Forum’s political, academic, and financial global elites and Communist Chinese, not the American people.
So why are Democrats accusing Republicans of being a threat to our democracy? First, it is a misdirection play to deflect Biden’s devastating governance that benefits cronies, not the American people. Secondly, Democrats are governing by Rousseau’s tyrannical, elitist "democracy." To preserve our founders’ democracy for today and future generations, please vote Ben Cline (R-VA 6th District).
Donovan “Mark” Quimby is a resident of Frederick County.
