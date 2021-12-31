I was asked by someone shortly after the rest stop shooting on Sunday that left four people wounded why domestic violence victims stay with their abusers.
I know others in our community wonder the same thing. The answer is that victims’ reasons for staying with their abusers vary and are extremely complex. It is important to understand that the victim in a violent relationship knows their abuser best and fully knows the extent to which they will go to make sure they have and can maintain control over the victim.
The victim literally may not be able to safely escape or protect those they love. A recent study of intimate partner homicides found 20% of homicide victims were not the domestic violence victims themselves, but family members, friends, neighbors, persons who intervened, law enforcement responders, or bystanders, as was the case this past Sunday.
There can be many barriers that prevent victims from leaving a violent relationship. Some of those barriers are:
- The fear that the abuser's actions will become more violent and may become lethal if the victim attempts to leave
- Unsupportive friends and family
- Knowledge of the difficulties of single parenting and reduced financial circumstances
- The victim's lack of knowledge of or access to safety and support
- Fear of losing custody of any children if they leave or divorce their abuser or fear the abuser will hurt, or even kill, their children
- Lack of means to support themselves and/or their children financially or lack of access to cash, bank accounts, or assets
- Lack of having somewhere to go (e.g., no friends or family to help, no money for hotel, shelter programs are full or limited by length of stay)
- Fear that homelessness may be their only option if they leave
- Religious or cultural beliefs and practices may not support divorce or may dictate outdated gender roles and keep the victim trapped in the relationship
- Belief that two parent households are better for children, despite abuse
- The rationalization that their abuser's behavior is caused by stress, alcohol, problems at work, unemployment, or other factors
In addition to individual barriers, victims are presented with societal obstacles. These include:
- Fear of being charged with desertion, losing custody of children, or joint assets
- Lack of support by police officers and law enforcement who may treat violence as a "domestic dispute"
- Reluctance by prosecutors to prosecute cases — some may convince the abuser to plead to a lesser charge, thus further endangering victims.
- Restraining orders do little to prevent a released abuser from returning and repeating abuse.
- Societal factors that teach women to believe their identities and feelings of self-worth are contingent upon getting and keeping a man.
Domestic violence is like no other crime. It does not happen in a vacuum. It is most often hidden from family and close confidantes. As Sunday’s domestic violence incident demonstrates, it affects more than just the victim. Thank you to the brave individuals who stepped forward to help the abused individual and to our community who came together to support her. It takes all of us to keep our communities safe.
Faith Power is The Laurel Center's executive director.
