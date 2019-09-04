Within the first three paragraphs of his Aug. 29 editorial, ‘Institutional’?, the editor undercut his argument that “racism is not an ‘institutional’ aspect of life in the United States. In his claim that “a few members of Congress” are “bigots,” he joined the institution, of which he is a part, to vilify a segment of our society because of their skin color or religion. The Republican/Conservative Party is in the process of isolating four newly elected members of Congress in an effort to make “them” the “face” of the Democratic Party.
The head of that movement, Donald Trump, has told these four minority women to go back where they came from. His fund-raising committee sent an e-mail to his donors asking them to tell Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Democrat Party that “This is our country, not theirs.”
Government-based institutional racism of the Jim Crow era is mostly gone, but it has been replaced by a more insidious form that will be much more difficult to eradicate. The president is in the process of dividing the country into an “us” verses “them” struggle. His “voice” in the mainstream media, Fox News, has already had Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham and Jeanine Pirro censured for racially insensitive commentary. Sadly, the editorial editor of The Star has signed on as a willing participant.
Ten months ago Jennifer Wexton was elected representative of the 10th District. Unless he has made some obscure reference to her, the editor has not devoted a single paragraph of his voluminous editorials to the positions Wexton has taken since her election. Yet Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar have been pilloried by his lethal pen numerous times, as evidenced by his Aug. 29 attack.
The editor might argue it’s simply the policies and positions of these three women that have precipitated his ire. Yet Rep. Wexton voted to make NANCY PELOSI Speaker, condemned the Virginia Republicans for punting on gun control, and stated the Mueller Report showed persistent presidential wrong-doing. No rebuttal came from the editor. Wexton, not fitting the “profile’’ of the Republican narrative, has not received the same vitriol from the editor that he has reserved for the president’s and the Republicans’ target, “The Squad.”
When the editor accused “a few members of Congress” of bigotry, he was certainly aware of the president’s comment, “Go back where you came from.” If he believes comments by “The Squad” are bigoted, he must know the president’s comments also fit into that category. The editor would have aided his credibility and maintained the moral high ground if he had also included in his editorial that the president’s comments should not be “ tolerated by Americans of all races, colors, creeds, faiths and national origins.”
The subtle and sometimes not-so-subtle tactic adopted by “The Right” to demonize and generalize “The Squad” has “plausible deniability,” but astute Americans will not be gullible enough to swallow such swill.
