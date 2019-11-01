My name is Will Gardner, and I am running to be Winchester’s Clerk of the Circuit Court. Terry Whittle retired in September after 34 years in the office — 16 of those years as clerk. I was hired 16 years ago by former Clerk Mike Foreman; I was able to learn from both him and Terry.
I have worked in the Clerk’s office since then, becoming the Interim Clerk of the Court on Oct. 1. This is not a whim — this is my career. I have experience serving the residents of Winchester, the judges, the legal community, and anyone who needs our help. My campaign motto “Experience Matters” is on yard signs, campaign literature, and my website, reflecting my years of experience in this role.
The responsibilities of the Clerk’s office are multi-faceted and explained in the Code of Virginia or by federal law. Our excellent team of professional employees has to know all the requirements of both the U.S. government and the Commonwealth of Virginia. The Clerk is the manager of the office, coordinating all activities, keeping current on new rules and laws and training the staff in their application.
Besides attending trials and coordinating court proceedings, we attend to many residential needs like helping qualify executors of wills, obtaining marriage licenses, applying for passports, and maintaining the repository of digital legal documents (deeds, wills, and financial documents).
How did I learn how to do all of these things? By working in this office for the last 16 years. I KNOW the job because I’m DOING the job — Experience Matters. I work well with my office colleagues and have provided a seamless transition from Mr. Whittle’s well-regarded office to one led by me. My promise is that all members of the office of the Clerk of Court will provide efficient, professional service conducted in a friendly, helpful manner.
I have lived my entire life in this area and am invested in my community. My wife, Sara, is a teacher in Frederick County Public Schools. We have a young daughter, a fifth-grader and Girl Scout. We are members of First Presbyterian Church and support Child Safe Center, C-CAP, and WATTS.
My dad, Don Gardner, taught his entire career in Winchester Public Schools with many years at Handley H.S. My mom, DeeDee, was the first kindergarten teacher in Frederick County Public Schools.
For more information, please search willgardner4clerk.com. Please contact me with any questions you might have. It would be my honor to have your vote for Will Gardner for Winchester Court Clerk on Nov. 5!
