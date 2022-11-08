I was born in May of 1930, so there have been eight Democratic Party presidents and eight Republican Party presidents in my life. I have Republican and Democratic Party friends. I always thought these friends wanted the same things that I do: The good of the country and the good of the people. The difference was only in the way that they could achieve their goals.
I think, in general, that the Republican goal is to produce a patriotic population of strong, sturdy and self-sufficient people, upright, independent, and free. I think, in general, the Democratic goal, also loving their country, is to produce a fellowship of people that care for their less fortunate brothers and sisters, their aging parents, aunts and uncles.
This thought will offend some and delight others: I think the Democratic party is a more Christian organization. I think this from the Gospel reading of Matthew 25:32-40.
At the end of time Jesus gathers together all nations and separates all people into two groups: Sheep and Goats. To the Sheep he says, (summarizing) Inherit the kingdom prepared for you, you fed me when I was hungry, gave me drink when I was thirsty, welcomed me as a stranger, clothed me when I was naked, visited me when I was sick and came to me when I was in prison. (Again summarizing) As much as you helped my brothers, you helped me.
This was the only test Jesus needed for the Sheep to enter heaven. He said nothing about straight or gay, or right or left wing, Conservative or Liberal, Christian, Jew, atheist or not, or man or woman or transgender. Just, did you care for those in need.
There are those that will tell me I'm picking and choosing my scripture, and so I am. But they will choose their scripture to rebut me.
I’m not saying that Republicans don’t believe this Gospel, for I know that they do. But if you read the Party Platforms, you will see more help described for the needy in the 2020 Democratic platform than any other. I’ve been told that the party platforms are adhered to more closely than the candidate promises. But there was no 2020 Republican platform, just candidate promises. You be the judge.
And that’s why I choose to be a Democrat.
Walter McIntosh is a resident of Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.