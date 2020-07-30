RICHARD KENNEDY
I’ve been asked recently why I chose to run for a seat on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, representing the Shawnee District. I hope this piece will provide a sense of who I am, why I am running, and what I would like to achieve.
My wife and I moved here in 2014 and fell in love with the community, with all it has to offer for virtually any interest, situated in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley. Born and raised in Arizona, I couldn’t believe there were this many trees — and that there were four distinct seasons in a year, not just “hot” and “less hot.”
I made the decision to run for office early this year because I wanted to give back to the community where I live and to be an active participant in its future. During my career, I’ve worked for a number of businesses as the key financial officer, gaining valuable insight into what makes an organization successful. In addition, I’ve volunteered my time for numerous nonprofits that provide critical services, including the United Way, city service commissions, and education committees. More recently, here in the Shenandoah Valley, I’ve worked for Apple Country Head Start, served as CEO of the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber, and serve currently as interim CEO of Blue Ridge Hospice.
I believe that, by working together and with a shared vision for Frederick County, we all can have a role in making positive changes for the growth of our community. Right now, we are in a fight for our lives and we must focus on keeping our families safe. Our future will be determined by the actions we take now, and by how willing we are to make shared sacrifices. As supervisor, I pledge to keep people informed and to hear all ideas, reaching across political lines in order to facilitate open discussion and to reach decisions by consensus. While I’m running as a Democrat, my promise is to serve all the people who live in Frederick County and the Shawnee District.
Finally, we are going through unprecedented cultural and economic changes and must recognize the equal rights of all people. These changes will not take place overnight, but must be thoroughly crafted and woven into our American society. I’m committed to ensuring that everyone is treated fairly and with respect.
I invite you to contact me at kennedy4shawnee.com with your thoughts and ideas, and to learn more about my vision for the future of Frederick County. Together, I am convinced that we will not merely overcome our current challenges, but will thrive.
(1) comment
The democrats have shown their vision of America a socialist Living H#%&. Don't bring it to Frederick county!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.