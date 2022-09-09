It is difficult to express the depth of my disgust with Joe Biden’s hapless and useless speech from Philadelphia last Thursday. The entire event was a politicized farce. Particularly shameful and degrading was the misuse and abuse of brave United States Marines, prostituting them as stage props. A new low in political chicanery from Biden. He embarrasses our country with such self-serving stupidity and overt corruption of office. What a strutting Mussolini he has become!
Joe Biden is a “pretend president” characterized by arrogance, abuse of power, befuddlement, ultra-partisanship, and above all utter incompetence. His incumbency reeks of failure after failure. From Afghanistan to the Rio Grande through record inflation and soaring crime rates and his imbecilic “war on fossil energy," abject failure characterizes Biden’s blunders.
He who has failed democracy so badly and so constantly has no grounds to stand on attacking others. The best way to summarize his wasted words came in an editorial in the Washington Post which noted that Biden was “too often sounding more like a Democrat than a democrat,” and that “You don’t persuade people by scolding or demeaning them.” But that’s what Biden did in Philadelphia. Other journalists accurately used such terms as “rancid” to characterize Biden’s off the wall remarks. He reached the immature epitome of political cheapness, pettiness, and sleaziness in a speech advertised as non-political. Another way of describing him would be “Lyin’ Biden." Along with his liberal extremist stooges in the Democrat Party, who lie along with him. How can they stomach such incapacity? Have they no shame?
As I have stressed before, Biden is the worst American President ever, period. He is the President of Chaos and our Prince of Divisiveness.
After listening to his unconscionable, self-serving, presumptive round of totally factless propaganda, I am even more convinced of his complete dotage. He is a “puppet president” spouting only the words that his malicious keepers feed him. A cognitive test of his competency is sorely in order, the results of which must be made public. If not now, then absolutely once he is gone, on a forensic basis, so the American public can grasp how badly they have been deceived by Biden and his “handlers.” The truth will come out one day. Like the war crimes trials after World War II.
Given his incapacities, I intend to vote a straight Republican ticket in the fall’s elections and am now actively encouraging my family and friends to do likewise. Something must be done to rescue America from his dismal, embarrassing, catastrophic mal administration.
Louis Knapp is a resident of Winchester.
