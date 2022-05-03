KEN KOVACH
How refreshing it was to read Jay Gillespie’s April 24 letter to the editor, “Why I Support Democrats.” I too support Democrats and here are some of my main reasons why.
Democrats seek equality — in terms of human rights and justice — for all. Note that equality is not about equal money. It’s about equal human rights and justice.
Democrats support providing equity, in terms of assets. Obviously, we do not all start from the same place in life and life can give us special challenges. So, Democrats support providing what is needed so everyone has a fighting chance for the best possible life. Equity is not a new idea. My favorite example, which we have been improving upon for years, is money allocated for handicapped access.
I’m proud of fellow Democrats for showing unity through the pandemic. By wearing a mask and getting vaccinated, we demonstrated our patriotism, our consideration of others, and our respect for the science.
Truth matters to Democrats, and we seek facts and evidence. So, we’re not about to embrace any bizarre unsubstantiated theories.
Democrats understand money flows exponentially to the top, creating an ever-increasing wealth gap. The wealth gap is causing disparity at the bottom, and political corruption at the top. The political corruption is becoming a major threat to our freedom. Democrats understand that a steep tax curve is the solution.
Like most Democrats, I’m not talking about subjects such as woke, gender identity, and critical race theory. These words are hyperbolized by conservative media to attack Democrats! However, like most Democrats, I am willing to consider new ideas.
