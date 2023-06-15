Some people who are in politics are not supported by their spouses. They will vote for them; however, they do not want to be involved. I have supported Blaine since 2015 when he first ran for the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
It has been a pleasure to attend events, door knock, go to the Board of Supervisors meetings and meet people.
Why have I done this? First, when Blaine decided to run for an elected office, we prayed about it and sought others for wise counsel. Next, I married Blaine because of his faith in the Lord. Luke 6:45 states, “...for his mouth speaks from that which fills his heart.” I wanted to marry a man of integrity, someone who was wise with money and had a servant’s heart. Blaine has been all those things throughout our marriage.
Blaine has served Frederick County on: Finance, Human Resources, Technology, Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission, Fire & Rescue, Parks & Recreation, Library, Codes & Ordinances, Tourism and Public Safety. He has also held numerous Town Hall Meetings. Sometimes he will get a call from a constituent at 10 p.m. and he will say, “Joy, let’s get in the car and go see what the problem is.”
As a former teacher for Frederick County and Winchester City, I loved seeing the progress with my students. I was always very protective of them, and I was glad when Blaine supported SROs (school resource officers) in the schools to keep them safe. He also voted to provide the resources so the School Board could give teachers a raise and purchase additional buses.
While driving home from church one Sunday Blaine said, “With all these new homes being built it is costing the taxpayers of Frederick County $27,000 and if we don’t solve this problem Frederick County will be in a world of hurt and taxes will have to raise significantly.”
So, I said, "What is your solution?"
Blaine said, “I am going to get signatures to get on the ballot to run for the Virginia Senate.”
My comment was, "OK, if this is where you feel the Lord is leading then let's go!"
Blaine has been talking to people in Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah and Winchester City. Many people have said, “Mr. Dunn no one is talking about the economy except you.”
Blaine has a heart for helping people to provide services while keeping taxes low, having quality education and allowing for school choice, fixing roads and changing the law to get back to an Election Day.
If you want a senator that has experience, solutions to problems and a servant’s heart then vote for my husband, Blaine Dunn, for Virginia Senate on June 20.
Joy Dunn is a resident of Frederick County.
