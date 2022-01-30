When I’m out and about I usually wear a baseball cap proclaiming that I’m a Vietnam veteran. Some people wonder why, so I’ll explain.
First, I’m proud to have served. My father fought as a combat infantryman in the far East in World War II; I was born in 1943 while he was there. He served in Korea as well, again as an infantry officer.
My own experience in Vietnam wasn’t as horrendous as his was in either of those conflicts, although for many it was every bit as miserable and bloody. But it was enough that I felt that I had carried on the family tradition, and I’m proud of that.
But there’s another reason I wear the cap. While fellow Vietnam vets often greet each other with an ironic but sincere, “Welcome home, Brother,” others of my generation rarely say anything.
In those days, we in the Army spoke of three classes of servicemen: Those who were there, those who had been there, and those who were going.
We rarely spoke of certain other classes of Americans of our generation: The draft dodgers; the anti-war people who spat on us when we returned and called us baby-killers; and those especially heinous creatures who notified our wives and families that we had been killed in action when that was untrue.
I wear the cap for them, too. They need to know that we served and survived and are unashamed. Generations of men and women too young to have served, or who were born after the conflict ended, often thank me for my service, and I appreciate that. Interesting that many of those who avoided serving or behaved hatefully toward those of us who did, don’t say anything. To be clear, I know and care deeply about scores of my generational peers who missed out on Vietnam, and to them I usually say, “You didn’t miss nothin’.”
One more thing: the cap does not reflect respect for the federal government. Rarely has a generation been so misled, so deceived, so cruelly and cynically used, as when Lyndon B. Johnson, Robert McNamara and company reigned.
Presidents send our young men and women in harm’s way usually for what they believe are sound reasons. Such was not the case in 1969-70 when I had the privilege.
It’s my fervent hope that American presidents remember that disgraceful era and make more honorable decisions
So I wear the cap primarily for my own and my fellow veterans’ benefit. And to every one of you, I say, “Welcome home, Brother.” Let’s hope we never see such a war again. And to my brothers and sisters in arms who served before and since, thank you for your service.
James Sherry is a resident of Frederick County.
