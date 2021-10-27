What is the most important issue facing Frederick County? Why is that important to you? Your vote for supervisor will provide the answer.
I believe that the most important issue facing Frederick County is the population growth. That issue affects everything else including education expenses, schools, fire and rescue, the sheriff’s department, roads, and zoning. The county population has risen in the last 20 years by more than 50%, or more than 31,000 people. Expected population growth in the next 20 years is between 30,000 to 40,000. How do we pay for that growth?
I have offered a plan to address that growth by having the capital costs of development borne by those moving into the county. The details of that plan I have addressed in multiple board meetings. At the same time, current residents would not have to subsidize that growth with increased real estate taxes to pay for the growth. My opponent has offered no plan other than supporting increased real estate taxes to pay for growth even though the real estate taxes have risen almost 45% in the last five years. Her record includes supporting more than 15% annual increases in the proposed school budget each year, which does not include any money for county operations.
I have supported educational needs, which account for more than 62% of our budget by supporting the renovations of James Wood and Indian Hollow. I also saved $7 million on the building of the new Aylor school. In addition, I have asked for full transparency and accountability on the school budget with full detailed disclosure on what is in that budget. These are your taxpayer dollars. As a former teacher, we should address increase teacher personnel needs and salaries versus adding more administrative positions. Unfortunately, the School Board and my opponent have refused to provide that information.
During my tenure, I have:
• Worked with EDA to find a grocery store replacement for Food Lion.
• Supported affordable senior housing on St. Paul’s on the Hill.
• Lobbied the General Assembly to prohibit tractor trailer parking in neighborhoods.
• Advocated for towers to hold broadband capability in a new radio system.
• Advocated for lower taxes and reasonable spending.
• Advocated for hiring additional fire and rescue staff to reduce response times.
• Advocated for additional resources for the volunteer fire stations.
• Advocated for purchase of sheriff cars and school buses.
• Held Town Hall meetings to get your input.
• Worked to make Frederick Heights Park useable.
• Removed the dumpsters on Morning Glory.
• Kept the Greenwood recycle center open.
• Improved safety with a Brookland Heights speed sign.
You can find more information at www.blainedunn.com or on Facebook at BlaineDunnSupporters.
I would appreciate your vote to allow me to continue to serve you as your Supervisor in Red Bud.
Blaine Dunn is a resident of Frederick County and incumbent candidate seeking the Frederick County Board of Supervisors' Red Bud District seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.