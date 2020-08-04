So, back in March, the governors including our Dr. Northam, basically told the president that "our states will reopen when we feel we’re ready to reopen." Virginia reopened a while back, and my daughter’s COVID test result is now at 24 days and counting. Originally, she was told it would take 4-6 days for the result, which became 6-10 which ballooned to 10-14. She says others she knows who were tested on July 8th still haven’t gotten their results either. That’s 26 days and no result. How does this happen Dr. Northam? My daughter’s delayed test result has prevented her from starting work as an Occupational Therapist at a Veterans Health Care Clinic. Last Monday, she was supposed to be helping older and disabled American veterans. Let’s take a step back and look at a few things going on right now. Shenandoah University is co-producing a movie and EVERYONE associated with the movie is getting tested three times a week. I doubt these results are taking 24-plus days. The NBA, NHL, MLB, NFL and college sports teams are testing players every other day or more and getting results back in a day or two. Heaven forbid if sports stars can't earn their millions of dollars while millions of people are out of work and my daughter can’t start her first career job. There’s also a lot of people who need negative test results in order to GO BACK to work. But, hey, they don’t play baseball, let them wait while the Florida Marlins players get tested and get the results 15 times in 30 days. Let the middle class and poor wait almost four weeks for a result only to have the company say the test result is meaningless since it took so long. Each governor, Republican or Democratic, should have been prepared before opening up their state and obviously a lot of them were not. Evan Goodenow’s article in Monday's Winchester Star detailed the health detectives [local contact tracers] going back 10-14 days before a positive result. So when someone receives a positive test result after 26 days, the detectives would have to go back in time 40 days. Forty days. Jesus was lost for 40 days and 40 nights and the governor of Virginia has been lost for 40 years. I’m hoping that Evan Goodenow will write as good an article on the COVId test labs as he wrote on the health detectives. And you wonder why the COVID virus is still here?
Scott Miller is a resident of Frederick County.
(2) comments
It is not only Virginia. The inaction and unpreparedness of our Federal Government has trickled down. Governor of MD has been quite vocal.
Cloward-Piven.
