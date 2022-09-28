Why do I consider Kathy Tagnesi to be the right person to represent Ward 4 on the City Council?
She is my former colleague at Winchester Medical Center, and I witnessed her demonstrating a dynamic leadership that was creative, innovative and collaborative. She also consistently maintained skillful communications with her team. Here are examples of my above assertions:
Kathy was instrumental in Winchester Medical Center achieving the Magnet designation that translates as the gold standard of nursing excellence. Currently, only 9% of all U.S. hospitals have this rare privilege of this road map for nursing excellence.
She is a hard worker, positive role model, and consistently sought evidence-based best practices. It was not uncommon to see Kathy making rounds on the night and evening shifts to connect with her front-line staff. Most importantly, she listened to their needs and concerns with great follow-through. She maintained an open-door policy to support the largest workforce at the hospital.
When the Tsunami devasted southeast Asia in 2005, watching the death toll climb due to the lack of skilled health care professionals in those parts of the world, Kathy promptly (within two days) assembled much-needed skilled, experienced health care providers to join the Mercy ship that sailed to Banda Acea and other southeast Asia regions. The Sri Lankan Ambassador was so impressed and grateful for Kathy’s superb high-level, detailed organization and humanitarian effort, that he traveled from Washington, D.C., to Winchester Medical Center to personally thank Kathy. Upon their return, the volunteers were invited by President Bush to the White House so he could personally thank them.
During one holiday season, in support of our local merchants, Kathy launched the “Made in America and Buy Local" campaign, stating “they are our friends and neighbors.”
After meeting Kathy on the campaign trail in Ward 4, many residents have called me to say how impressed they are with Kathy. They recognize her skillful communication, impressive knowledge about smart growth, listening skills and follow through. Kathy maintains personal accountability and I fully trust her to be an asset to the City Council.
After leaving the hospital, her leadership skills were utilized at the Sinclair Free Medical Clinic, Laurel Ridge Community College, Westminster Canterbury Foundation and more.
Ward 4 cannot go wrong in electing Kathy. I strongly feel Kathy is the right person for the right reason and I urge everyone (even those who need to cross party lines) to vote for Kathy.
Christopher Francis is a resident of Gore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.