To Mr. Louis Knapp: Your Sept. 9 Open Forum, "Why I am voting Republican in November," sounds like you are one of Donald Trump's supporters. It is full of rage that makes no sense.
I am not saying President Biden is the greatest president and he doesn’t have the speech delivery of Obama, but he certainly doesn’t deserve all the trash you had to say. It certainly sounds low-class.
You put all the blame for the county on Biden who came into office just a little over a year ago. The economy has been in a recession all over the world. How do you propose that he was the cause of that?
I remember when a Republican friend told me that her son said the Democrats started the coronavirus to make Republicans look bad. I said, 'The Democrats didn’t have to do that.' But I said, 'Honestly do you think the whole world is going to do that for any party in the U.S. and let thousands of people die?' Those are the stories spread by certain Republicans who believe such stupid stories.
There are lots of Republicans smart enough to see past someone who is being hateful and just shouting off their mouths. But the Republican Party has a large class of people who follow Trump and believe his lies. They don’t want to know the truth. That is why I left the Republican Party and am now independent.
I did work one year in the Democrats' office and never heard them say one unkind word about the Republicans. I said something once and they got after me because they didn’t want anyone to say anything negative. I liked working with them.
I used to love the Republican Party but got so tired of how the ones I knew talked, even a few in church, the year I voted against Obama. The next time I voted for him.
It was people like you, Mr. Knapp, that made me change. Now I vote for whoever I think is decent and not someone who is an embarrassment to our nation. Trump is a traitor. He took classified papers to his home. We arrest people who do that, and people who are so-called whistle-blowers. He always favored the Russians over our friends, so shouldn’t you be nervous? Your letters are only going to drive more Republicans away, the ones who are smart enough to see past all the trash someone like you writes.
Marilyn Henning is a resident of Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.