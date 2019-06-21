I would like to express my thoughts regarding a recent June 14 letter to the editor: “Thanks, Dems, for voting GOP.” This is the second letter I have written to the editor of the Winchester Star about the Republican primary.
The first one I did not send because my feelings were too strong.
Because I have been an involved resident of Frederick County for the past 25 years, I intended to support Republican candidate Jeff Boppe for commissioner of the revenue in the April 30 republican primary at Greenwood Fire Hall.
I have known Jeff and his wife Sandy for years after working alongside Sandy treating patients at Winchester Medical Center. I was shocked and dismayed when I was turned away from casting my vote by a Republican official at this primary.
I was pulled aside and told I must “denounce” my association with the Democratic Party because of some records that were pulled up by the election officials that evening. I was also told I must submit to signing a pledge to vote republican in the next election. I balked at this initially, and because I did so the election official told me “my word has no value” and he would not give me a ballot.
I went there not knowing what I know now: the entire state of Virginia is open to voters regardless of political affiliation.
I have only ever considered myself to be an issues voter. I don’t know how we arrived at such a level of suspicion and fear in the political process. My husband and I specifically chose to live in this community more than two ago after my husband was discharged from the Air Force as a fighter pilot. We liked the affordable housing and the proximity to Dulles Airport where he could fly commercial jets. Valley Health offered an excellent opportunity for me to be involved in high-quality health care delivery. Both my sons were born and raised in the county and both graduated from Millbrook High School. I have volunteered to be on the board of several nonprofit community organizations such as the Millbrook High School band boosters and an organization that offers free medical equipment to those in need.
I do so because I believe in the importance of community participation. This was why I went to vote on April 30.
Because of my experience with nonprofits and working in health care for many years, I understand that the high-quality health care and education that we have in Frederick County is the result of good fiscal management.
I knew that Jeff Boppe understands the need for good fiscal management with all his years in banking. I wanted to give my support by getting his name on the ballot. I’m still disappointed that I could not do so.
We’ve got some serious problems to solve here and we’ve got to work together if we are to reach good solutions. I have a feeling there may be some Democratic candidates who may appeal to Republican voters on some of these complex issues, especially involving health care and education.
