Why will the water and ice facilities being proposed for our area be about you?
Here are just six out of many reasons. It’s you that is needed to speak out to others to support and donate!
First, the programs will be designed for cradle-to-grave ages. Parent and infant swim classes to wheelchairs on ice are examples.
Second, there will be life-skill classrooms for intervention and prevention supported by grants that nurture disadvantaged youth.
Third, inclusivity will welcome the mentally and physically impaired — from blind hockey games to the ice dance learning for the hearing impaired.
Fourth, it will be a private/public partnership supported by the 2 For 2 Foundation fundraising for the operational cost each year, building assets and endowment to maintain the facility's needs and not cause debt for our kids and our kids’ kids.
Fifth, our local high school swim teams and clubs will finally have an Olympic pool for competition. And our hockey teams will finally have an Olympic-size rink and maybe our local schools will start hockey sports teams. Our private schooled and homeschooled children will have equal facilities that the public school children will have.
Sixth, there will be recreational programs for all. Let’s create business leagues and summer camps and take our family to the facility just for fun.
It’s you that is needed because no local taxes are going to be raised now or in the near future by our municipalities to make it happen. Join us as we call upon everyone to come together and help get these facilities. We need the dollar donor; we need the $242 donor; and we need the angel donors.
It’s you that is asked to speak out to others to support and donate.
Like and/or follow us on facebook.com/2for2founation. Be a Community that Can and contact us at www.2for2foundation.org or donate via the mail at PO Box 1908 Winchester, VA, 22603.
Shelly Lee is a resident of Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.