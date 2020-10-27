As Election Day approaches on November 3rd, admittedly the stress of dealing with disseminators of division and disinformation builds daily. I recently grumbled to a friend that this is what turned me off to national politics over the last couple decades, and that I don't even like the thought of being considered a "politician." So, he asked me: Why do it?
My answer lies primarily in a deep-seated call of duty to serve and give back to my community. I know that sounds cliché, but words can't quite describe the feeling. When graduating Clarke County High School, I remember being ready to leave, thinking that surely the wide world had more to offer. But after going away to college and traveling the world a bit, it became clear to me that there was no place like home. My time at law school in D.C. crystallized that feeling. And when my wife became pregnant with our first child almost five years ago, it made me fully realize that I'm tremendously grateful for the community that raised me - from the coaches and teachers, to the folks who may only recognize your face but still honk and wave, or hold the door open for you regardless.
Knowing that we would now have the opportunity to raise our kids here and help shape their future, I felt a strong compulsion to not only give back to the community that shaped me, but also to serve in helping shape that community for my kids and my older family and friends as they age gracefully in place. That drew me into an unpleasant race in 2016 to represent my ward on the Berryville Town Council. Although I learned a lot, it made me think that running another campaign was not something I would do any time soon. Still interested in service, however, I joined the Berryville Area Development Authority shortly thereafter with the goal of learning more about the planning processes that define our communal character. "Politics" only re-entered the picture when voices I've respected for years, including those who helped protect and preserve the place I love, encouraged me to seek the vacant Berryville Supervisor seat.
Serving on the Board has revealed the number of people across the town and county who work hard every day to make sure it's a better place. From maintaining our buildings, to patrolling our streets and answering the firehouse siren, to giving careful and considerable thought to how we enact responsible growth measures, the citizens who devote their time to serving on boards, committees, and commissions, coupled with the fine employees serving our town and county, ensure that we are in good hands. At my age (37), with the experience I've already gained and the community investment I've already made, continuity and commitment to community service for years to come are things that I offer unconditionally. I hope you'll allow me to continue in my role as Berryville District Supervisor with your vote on November 3rd.
Matt Bass is running for the Berryville District seat on the Clarke County Board of Supervisors as an independent.
