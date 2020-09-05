Not so many decades ago we had journalists who engaged in research-based reporting. Were that the case today, American citizens would understand why President Trump is correct to be concerned about an app known as TikTok.
Chances are, many of us beyond the age of 40 may have little idea what TikTok is much less why it should be of concern to our President. So let's start at the beginning.
TikTok is an app. It is a video-sharing social networking application. Using cellphones or other on-line devices, millions of viewers share all manner of videos with one another. TikTok is the source of no small amount of laughter and joy emanating from people with a cellphone in their hands.
"Great," we might say. "We need laughter and joy. Especially these days."
But it isn't harmless. And this is why President Trump wants TikTok's ownership to be American.
If we had research-based reporting, our journalists might have informed us that TikTok is owned by a Chinese firm known as ByteDance. That alone does not appear harmful. But it is. Why?
A bit of journalistic research would reveal why.
TikTok is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. Tik Tok as part of ByteDance is subject to, and required to, adhere to Chinese National Security law."
"So what?" you might ask.
An educated journalist would reply, "China's law compels Chinese companies to support and cooperate with intelligence work controlled by the Chinese Communist Party."
ByteDance business practices, including those of TikTok, must give primary consideration to Chinese political priorities. Chinese businesses must always "be conscious of the overarching priorities of the Party and government."
A professional journalist would have noticed this. That same journalist would have grasped why President Trump might be concerned about TikTok's ownership.
Media professionals, with just a bit of effort, would have found what Nicolas Vega of the New York Post found when he (June 26, 2020) reported that TikTok was caught spying using in-app keystrokes.
Had our media reps done their jobs, they would understand why ByteDance CEO Yiming Zhang was forced to write an apology in order to avoid further criminal prosecution.
He had "failed to meet the standards of China's 'four consciousnesses' in ByteDance business practices."
Those standards require businesses to give primary consideration to political priorities. Chinese businesses must "be conscious of the overarching priorities of the Party and government. They must follow and protect Xi Jinping (China's Premier/President) and the leadership core. They must have the integrity to the need to fall in line with the Party."
So, yes, our President has every right to keep TikTok from being a channel of American data being fed to Chinese intelligence agencies. In fact, he is required to do so.
And our journalists are obliged to return to research-based reporting, without which Americans are left without the means of making informed decisions such as knowing when our President is correct to be concerned about an app known as TikTok.
Frank Tilton is a resident of Frederick County.
@Doc - [thumbup]
I knew two of the local members of the socialist party would defend their big brother "The CCP"
@Journey - Because... of course. Notice how they never address the concerns presented but only make Teen Vogue level, sarcastic remarks. It's almost like they support anything that improves a totalitarian gov't.'s propaganda...
@Doc and @journey, you'd have to show the work for your assertions that we have a local cell of the socialists here. Since you can't...
Nah... [yawn]
This makes me wonder how Mr Tilton posted this to the Star. On his computer, maybe? Hope it was made in the US.
Yeh, he wouldn't be petty enough to want to get rid of it because a coalition of tweens pranked his first rally after lockdown. That's almost scarier than the CCP
