The question was asked why we should have a debt ceiling for Congress? Good question to ask. We need a debt ceiling because we need to know when we are getting in over our heads in debt. You certainly do not want to spend more than your income allows so you do not have to go bankrupt.
Well, the U.S. needs to show the world and financial institutions that it is fiscally responsible. That is how we are able to buy things with our money, not only in the U.S. but also the world. If the money is worthless, no one will trade with you.
Now, for the average person, you have a ceiling with your credit cards, what you can borrow for a mortgage, and how much the bank will loan to you in secured and unsecured credit. So, if you do not have the resources to pay your debt, you will not get the cash from anyone. Tell your lenders that you do not like the ceiling they have on you and see what they have to say to you!
If you think that this is a ridiculous comment, go buy a new car, buy or rent a house/apartment or even your groceries and see what you get with bad credit. Folks take years to build up their credit to be able to purchase things. It is being a responsible citizen.
That is why Congress needs to be a responsible government also. That is how trust is started among governments and its citizens. You do want the government to be trustful, right? That keeps government from loading its citizens up with high taxes and not providing essential services like clean water, security and maintained roads to name a few. It is a check on government spending!
Now the big question: Do you want the government to spend like a drunk citizen on payday?
Do you want higher taxes, or do you want to enjoy life, liberty and more freedom?
I support anyone, including Ben Cline, regardless of party, if they keep spending under control. You always hear that money is needed for a good cause — but there are always good causes. Financing all of them will break the bank! Money should be spent on needed items, not on frivolous stuff. The poorhouse is full of people that made poor life decisions. Look at some of those South American countries or Greece and Italy in Europe. Same for Russia and China. They are basically broke and tax the daylights out of their citizens. If you like high taxes, feel free to go visit some of those places and stay there and find out why America is so great!
Earl Gratzer is a resident of Cross Junction.
