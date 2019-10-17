For many firefighters, we pursued this profession to help others in a time of need. We have always put ourselves at risk to save others and we will continue to do so. Our job isn’t always glorious; in fact, it takes a toll on us physically and mentally. Our families know this.
Until the last decade, there really wasn’t much talk about two of the leading killers of firefighters, Occupational Cancer and Suicide. In fact, many firefighters received minimal to no training or education at all on these two killers until recently.
After numerous studies were done by NIOSH, and other government agencies linking numerous cancers to the toxins and carcinogens firefighters are exposed to every single day they go to work, did the reality begin to set in. Necessary procedure changes and more focus on cancer prevention has taken place in the fire service.
But despite the best prevention practices, firefighters still have exposures and too many are being diagnosed with cancer caused by those exposures. It is not normal for 20-, 30-, and 40- year-old men and women to contract leukemia, pancreatic, prostate, rectal, throat, ovarian, breast, testicular, brain or colon cancer. Especially when firefighters are among the healthiest employee populations due to the nature of the job they must be able to do. When firefighters do get sick or need help, they expect to have the resources needed to treat the diseases so they can get back to serving you.
For too many of those firefighters though, the help promised to them turns out to not be there when needed in the form of claim denials by the Virginia Worker’s Compensation Commission. This despite legislation on the books to cover their illness. This creates an absolutely unnecessary burden on the firefighter and their families to fight not only the cancer or disease, but also the legal system to access the resources that are supposed to be there for them.
Through the efforts of legislation carried by Sen. Jill Vogel (SB1528), we were able to expand the list of occupational cancers covered by law. And ordered a study that will produce recommendations to change the law in January, so that when firefighters do get sick their claims aren’t denied and they can get the help they need.
Jill Vogel is a strong supporter of public safety; her extensive voting record in favor of funding, legislation, regulations, and resources necessary for firefighters to do their job proves this. That is why the Virginia Professional Fire Fighters have endorsed Jill Vogel. and it is why she was awarded the 2019 Virginia Professional Fire Fighters Legislator of the Year Award.
On Nov. 5, vote public safety and reelect Jill Vogel!
